 Santhera to Announce 2020 Results on April 29, 2021 | 23.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11'187 -0.3%  SPI 14'418 -0.1%  Dow 33'984 0.5%  DAX 15'280 -0.3%  Euro 1.1044 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'012 -0.1%  Gold 1'777 -0.4%  Bitcoin 45'733 -3.8%  Dollar 0.9154 -0.2%  Öl 65.9 0.2% 

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Aktie [Symbol: SANN / Valor: 2714864]
23.04.2021 18:05:00

Santhera to Announce 2020 Results on April 29, 2021

Pratteln, Switzerland, April 23, 2021 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) will announce its audited 2020 results on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 07:00 CEST and will host a conference call at 14:00 CEST.

Publication of the 2020 financial results and the 2020 Annual Report on April 29 (instead of April 27 as previously stated) will allow the Company to consider the results of the ongoing Exchange Offer for its CHF 60 million 5% Convertible Bonds for which the additional acceptance period is expected to end on April 27, 2021, 17:00 CEST.

CEO Dario Eklund and CFO Andrew Smith will discuss the 2020 financial results and recent corporate developments in the conference call at 14:00 CEST / 13:00 BST / 08:00 EDT the same day. Participants are invited to call one of the following numbers 10-15 minutes before the conference call starts (no dial-in code is required):

Europe:        +41 58 310 50 00
UK:        +44 207 107 06 13
USA:        +1 631 570 56 13

About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases, as well as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first approved product, Raxone® (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com.

Raxone® is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:
public-relations@santhera.com or
Eva Kalias, Head External Communications
Phone: +41 79 875 27 80
eva.kalias@santhera.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements
This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

