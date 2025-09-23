Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’932 -0.4%  SPI 16’577 -0.4%  Dow 46’121 -0.4%  DAX 23’568 -0.4%  Euro 0.9347 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’447 -0.3%  Gold 3’756 0.5%  Bitcoin 89’129 -1.1%  Dollar 0.7963 0.2%  Öl 68.8 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Infineon-Analyse: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stuft Infineon-Aktie mit Buy ein
ABB (Asea Brown Boveri)-Analyse: Deutsche Bank AG stuft ABB (Asea Brown Boveri)-Aktie mit Sell ein
Winklevoss-Zwillinge bullish: Bitcoin-Kurs könnte auf 1 Million US-Dollar steigen
BYD-Aktie dreht auf: Buffett-Verkauf und Chip-Sorgen verblassen
DKSH-Aktie volatil: DKSH schliesst Vereinbarung mit thailändischem Lebensmittelverarbeiter
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
23.09.2025 10:33:02

Santhera Pharma Stock Down On Wider H1 Loss; Is AGAMREE On Track?

(RTTNews) - Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (SPHDF.OB, SANN.SW), a Swiss firm, reported Tuesday a wider loss in its first half mainly due to a $25 million milestone payable, despite improved revenue from contracts.

Backed by direct and partner market growth, the firm now expects fiscal year 2025 revenue to exceed the previous guidance range of 65 million francs to 70 million francs. The firm also expects to be cash break-even by mid-2026.

US partner Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. continues to project sales of Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug AGAMREE of $100 million to $110 million in 2025.

Further, Santhera reiterated its 2028 revenue guidance of 150 million euros and 2030 guidance of more than 150 million euros in direct market sales alone.

In the Swiss Market, the shares were trading 6.20% lower at 13 Francs.

In the first half, the net loss widened to 38.83 million francs from 15.26 million francs a year ago.

On a per share basis, the loss expanded to 3.04 francs from 1.35 francs in the prior year.

The latest result was hit by the one-time $25 million or 20.3 million francs milestone payable and the financial expenses related to AGAMREE sales.

Loss before taxes widened to 38.76 million francs from 15.09 million francs a year ago.

However, revenue from contracts with customers improved 70% to 24.01 million francs from 14.11 million francs last year.

Net sales improved 76% to 11.58 million francs from 6.56 million francs a year ago, led by the German and Austrian markets, where AGAMREE was launched in 2024.

The company noted that global sales, including partners, of AGAMREE exceeded $100 million on a four consecutive quarter basis.

Further, the firm said it plans to report the new long-term effectiveness and safety results data from the GUARDIAN study of AGAMREE in the early fourth quarter of 2025.

AGAMREE, the firm's drug catalyst, is chemically known as vamorolone and is used for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy or DMD, a genetic disease caused by a gene on the X chromosome that mostly affects men.

Dario Eklund, CEO of Santhera, said that the global rollout of AGAMREE has continued at pace with strong demand in the US and increasing expectations in China through Sperogenix Therapeutics.

In addition, the firm has submitted for the presentation of real-world evidence data from both younger and older patient cohorts treated with AGAMREE in Germany, at the World Muscle Society Congress in Vienna, October 7-11.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Broadcom, Microsoft & Commerzbank mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Broadcom
✅ Microsoft
✅ Commerzbank

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Broadcom, Microsoft & Commerzbank mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:36 SMI stürzt ab unter 12.000er-Marke
09:16 Marktüberblick: Commerzbank mit Aktienrückkauf gesucht
08:06 Klarna: Erfolgreiches Börsendebüt und Wachstumspläne
06:16 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Konsolidierung nach den Rekorden
24.09.25 Logo WHS Aktien-Trading 4 Dummies - 3 Aktien. 2 Experten. 0 Langeweile (Compass, Macy´s & PACS)
24.09.25 3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Broadcom, Microsoft & Commerzbank mit François Bloch
23.09.25 Julius Bär: 10.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Apple Inc, QUALCOMM Inc, Micron Technology Inc
23.09.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Amrize, Geberit, Sika
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’518.60 16.99 SJXBGU
Short 12’690.03 13.77 SS0MEU
Short 13’217.27 8.50 1CUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’931.83 25.09.2025 10:38:55
Long 11’500.88 19.07 B74SQU
Long 11’236.84 13.50 B1PS3U
Long 10’739.27 8.64 BUFSYU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall-Aktie verliert Rekord aus den Augen: Auch HENSOLDT & RENK nach Trumps möglichem Politik-Wechsel im Blick
Nach SNB-Zinsentscheid: SMI und DAX mit Verlusten -- Gemischte Vorzeichen zum Handelsschlus in Asien
Winklevoss-Zwillinge bullish: Bitcoin-Kurs könnte auf 1 Million US-Dollar steigen
Aktien von VW, BMW & Co. profitieren: US-Regierung senkt Autozölle für Europa auf 15 Prozent
Erste Schätzungen: Gerresheimer legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
UBS-Aktie in Rot: Präseident Kelleher warnt - Kommunikation mit Finanzdepartement stockt
SAP SE Aktie News: SAP SE gibt am Mittwochmittag ab
BASF Aktie News: BASF verbilligt sich am Mittwochnachmittag
Deutsche Bank AG veröffentlicht Investment-Empfehlung: Roche-Aktie mit Sell

Top-Rankings

KW 38: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 38: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 38: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}