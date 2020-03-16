|
16.03.2020 23:02:00
Santander Bank Reduces Its Prime Rate to 3.25%
BOSTON, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Bank announced today it has lowered its prime rate from 4.25% to 3.25%, effective March 16, 2020.
Santander Bank, N.A. is one of the country's largest retail and commercial banks with $85 billion in assets. With its corporate offices in Boston, the Bank's approximately 10,000 employees, nearly 600 branches, more than 2,000 ATMs and 2.1 million customers are principally located in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Madrid-based Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) - one of the most respected banking groups in the world with more than 145 million customers in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. It is overseen by Santander Holdings USA, Inc., Banco Santander's intermediate holding company in the U.S. For more information on Santander Bank, please visit www.santanderbank.com.
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Laurie Kight
214-801-6455
laurie.kight@santander.us
Nancy Orlando
617-757-5765
nancy.orlando@santander.us
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/santander-bank-reduces-its-prime-rate-to-3-25-301025143.html
SOURCE Santander Bank
