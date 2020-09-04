Santa Margherita USA Celebrates Inaugural National Chianti Day

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Margherita USA is thrilled to announce the founding of National Chianti Day to honor its Santa Margherita Chianti Classico Riserva, a wine that embodies the traditions of Tuscany and the Chianti Classico region in Italy. Santa Margherita USA also represents a selection of other Chianti wines under its umbrella, inclusive of Lamole di Lamole Chianti Classico, Lamole di Lamole Chianti Classico Riserva, and Lamole di Lamole Chianti Classico Riserva 'Gran Selezione.' From today forward, the first Friday of each September will mark the National Holiday, recognized by the National Day Calendar to celebrate the beloved Italian wines.

The Santa Margherita Chianti Classico Riserva is from a single vineyard called Salcentino located just outside of the town of Panzano. Dry, rich, and rewarding, this wine has complex aromas of red cherries and plums with a palate that unfolds to berry fruits and licorice, framed by light toasty notes of oak and a finish with a firm structure. Always leading with the Sangiovese grape, the ruby red wine is famous throughout the world and represented by the iconic Gallo Nero logo, a black rooster inside a red circle.

The Lamole di Lamole winery has its home in Greve in Chianti (FI), within Italy's oldest and most famous appellations, Chianti Classico. Its vineyards stand on one of the region's highest points, between 1150 and 2000 ft. in elevation, a location which provides the ideal temperature variations, sunlight and winds for excellent ripening of the grapes and gives a particular elegance, richness and persistence to the aroma and flavor potential of its wines.

"The Chianti Classico wines are a labor of love created with care, tradition and authenticity," said Vincent Chiaramonte, President and CEO of Santa Margherita USA. "For decades, people have been enjoying our special varietals and their authentic taste of Tuscany. We're proud to announce they now have their own day of significance, so people can officially celebrate this fantastic wine region with loved ones!"

Chianti Classico wines have a natural affinity to Italian dishes like pasta carbonara or pizza. Santa Margherita also suggests pairing them with a selection of Italian meats and cheeses, stews, braised dishes, or even a thick-cut porterhouse steak. For a more savory and earthy expression of the wine, look for the word Riserva. Chianti Classico Riserva demands to be aged an additional two years to develop subtle notes of balsamic and espresso notes during that time.

Santa Margherita USA is a fine wine import company representing premium and ultra-premium wine estates. Santa Margherita USA represents over ten world-renowned wineries throughout the United States including Santa Margherita, Ca' del Bosco, Kettmeir, Lamole di Lamole, Sassoregale, Torresella, Feudo Zirtari, Fattoria Sardi, Cà Maiol, Masi and Cantina Mesa. The wine portfolio is a dynamic and diverse mosaic of Italy's finest wine regions including the Veneto, Alto Adige, Franciacorta, Lugana, Tuscany, Sardinia and Sicily.

