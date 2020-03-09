Santa Cruz County Bank Hires Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager Stephen W. Meade

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Cruz County Bank (OTC: SCZC), with assets over $1 billion, is a top rated community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz County. Today the Bank announced that Stephen W. Meade has joined as Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager for the Bank's Silicon Valley region.

Mr. Meade is based at the Bank's office in Cupertino at 19240 Stevens Creek Blvd, in close proximity to Valco and the Apple campus. Mr. Meade will be responsible for developing new relationships and expanding existing business relationships in Cupertino and the Silicon Valley.

Mr. Meade has 20 years of experience with Investment Commercial Real Estate, SBA 504 and 7a, Commercial and Industrial lending. Mr. Meade obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from California State University, Fresno and received an underwriting certification from the Risk Management Association. Most recently, Mr. Meade was a Business Relationship Manager for Chase Bank.

Santa Cruz County Bank ranked fourth in the Silicon Valley for the number of SBA loans lent in San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Benito and Monterey counties. The Bank also ranks as a top SBA and USDA lender in California.

Commenting on his new appointment, Mr. Meade stated, "The merger between Santa Cruz County Bank and Lighthouse Bank allows me to lend and structure competitively where the competition simply cannot. Here, I have the ability to speak directly with underwriting to structure approvals for commercial real estate investment, construction, business loans and lines of credit, SBA and start up leverage options."

Jon Sisk, Regional President commented, "Stephen is well versed in lending and relationship building in the Silicon Valley region. We look forward to Stephen's contributions to the growth of our Cupertino office and the Bank overall."

Mr. Meade resides in San Jose.

ABOUT SANTA CRUZ COUNTY BANK

Santa Cruz County Bank, founded in 2004, is a top rated, locally owned and operated full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, California with seven branches located in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, Santa Cruz (2), Scotts Valley and Watsonville. Since its founding, Santa Cruz County Bank has supported the community by actively participating and donating to local not-for-profit organizations. The bank's dedication to providing personalized relationship-based service and access to decision makers sets it apart as a refreshing alternative to the "big banks". The bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment, and cash management. The bank's SBA Department has been recognized as a top SBA lender in Santa Cruz County and in the Silicon Valley. Santa Cruz County Bank is a top USDA lender in the state of California.

Santa Cruz County Bank stock is publicly traded on the OTC marketplace under the symbol SCZC. Stock purchase orders may be placed through a brokerage firm or one of the Market Makers listed in the Investor Relations section of the bank's website. For more information about Santa Cruz County Bank, visit www.sccountybank.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/santa-cruz-county-bank-hires-vice-president-senior-relationship-manager-stephen-w-meade-301020047.html

SOURCE Santa Cruz County Bank