01.06.2020 21:40:00

Santa Clara County Extends Contract With TransPerfect For On-Demand Translation Services For COVID-19 Response

NEW YORK, June 1, 2020/PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, announced that the government for Santa Clara County, California, has extended their contract for on-demand translation services to support response efforts for the COVID-19 outbreak.

Santa Clara is a diverse county with multiple languages spoken among its residents and has previously engaged with TransPerfect for citizen communications. With the significant impact of COVID-19 in California, Santa Clara asked TransPerfect to quickly staff on-site translators to meet the county's rapidly growing language needs.

TransPerfect placed translators to handle Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, and Tagalog translations of COVID-19 content, which included written documents like FAQs, guidelines, public health information, and published best practices, as well as resident questions and answers.

Due to the rapidly evolving conditions and requirements of the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa Clara needed a partner who could quickly adapt and scale to meet changing language needs, both remotely and in person, while also providing a safe and responsible work environment. The TransPerfect team conducted daily strategy and planning meetings and proactively managed resources to enable maximum flexibility and full readiness to help Santa Clara meet the needs of its residents.  

Phil Shawe, TransPerfect President and CEO, commented, "We're proud to serve Santa Clara County. It has set an example for local governments by delivering timely in-language communications to help keep its constituents healthy, safe, and informed during the crisis."

About TransPerfect
TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language services and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/santa-clara-county-extends-contract-with-transperfect-for-on-demand-translation-services-for-covid-19-response-301068753.html

SOURCE TransPerfect

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 499.80
1.42 %
Alcon 61.88
1.38 %
Nestle 103.86
0.99 %
Givaudan 3’447.00
0.50 %
SGS 2’255.00
0.31 %
ABB 18.89
-2.05 %
Adecco Group 45.62
-2.25 %
Roche Hldg G 332.70
-2.51 %
Swiss Re 65.12
-3.10 %
CS Group 8.77
-3.96 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:00
A New Era of Efficiencies and Innovation?
29.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Comeback der Krisenverlierer?
29.05.20
Defensive Werte plötzlich wieder gefragt
29.05.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Trendwechsel? / Geberit – Ausbruch nach oben?
28.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc
28.05.20
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19 poses temporary setback to the energy transition
27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien lagern in Carl Icahns Depot
Finanzexperte: Nur langfristig orientierte Anleger sollten jetzt noch am Markt einsteigen
Rohstoffe im Mai 2020: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Bill und Melinda Gates - Aktien-Investitionen der Gates Stiftung
Wie stehen die Aussichten für eine Fortsetzung der Gold-Rally?
Kann das gut gehen? Buffett handelt gegen eigenen Rat
Konkurrenz für Apple Car Play: Huawei HiCar wird in BYD-Fahrzeugen verbaut
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 22: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Darum geben die Ölpreise nach
Airbus erwägt Produktionskürzungen für A320-Flugzeug

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Abschlägen ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische Leitindex sowie der deutsche Markt verzeichneten vor dem Wochenende Verluste.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB