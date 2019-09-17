SANS to Offer New Blue Team Fundamentals Course at November Singapore Cyber Security Training Event

Provides an Accelerated On-Ramp for Aspiring Cyber Defenders

SINGAPORE, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced the agenda for SANS November Singapore 2019 taking place 18-23 November. Course topics to include security operations, SIEM, digital forensics, incident handling, and web app pen testing. Included among the course line-up is the new SANS course, SEC450: Blue Team Fundamentals: Security Operations and Analysis.

According to SEC450 course author and dedicated blue-teamer John Hubbard (@SecHubb), "The new SEC450: Blue Team Fundamentals – Security Operations and Analysis course distills the crucial knowledge that defenders must know. It covers both intricate details of data collection and generation, and the big-picture view of how a SOC and cyber defense tools fit together. The course was written to get defenders and analysts up to speed in the shortest amount of time and explain the thought processes for investigation and triage that are needed for everyday analysis tasks. If your job involves using an IDS, SIEM, EDR, and other modern defense tools to triage and investigate intrusions, join me for the official debut of SEC450 in the Asia Pacific region at SANS Singapore in November. Be one of the first to experience this new course from an author who has been in the trenches and fought the same fight."

SANS November Singapore 2019 features hands-on immersion style courses for InfoSec professionals at every level. Course offerings include SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, Exploits, and Incident Handling, SEC542: Web App Penetration Testing and Ethical Hacking, SEC555: SIEM with Tactical Analytics, and FOR508: Advanced Incident Response, Threat Hunting, and Digital Forensics. Bonus evening talks will round out the agenda.

For complete list of courses, or to register for SANS November Singapore 2019, visit:

https://www.sans.org/november-singapore-2019

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

SOURCE SANS Institute