17.09.2019 03:15:00

SANS to Offer New Blue Team Fundamentals Course at November Singapore Cyber Security Training Event

Provides an Accelerated On-Ramp for Aspiring Cyber Defenders

SINGAPORE, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced the agenda for SANS November Singapore 2019 taking place 18-23 November. Course topics to include security operations, SIEM, digital forensics, incident handling, and web app pen testing. Included among the course line-up is the new SANS course, SEC450: Blue Team Fundamentals: Security Operations and Analysis.

According to SEC450 course author and dedicated blue-teamer John Hubbard (@SecHubb), "The new SEC450: Blue Team Fundamentals – Security Operations and Analysis course distills the crucial knowledge that defenders must know. It covers both intricate details of data collection and generation, and the big-picture view of how a SOC and cyber defense tools fit together. The course was written to get defenders and analysts up to speed in the shortest amount of time and explain the thought processes for investigation and triage that are needed for everyday analysis tasks. If your job involves using an IDS, SIEM, EDR, and other modern defense tools to triage and investigate intrusions, join me for the official debut of SEC450 in the Asia Pacific region at SANS Singapore in November. Be one of the first to experience this new course from an author who has been in the trenches and fought the same fight."

SANS November Singapore 2019 features hands-on immersion style courses for InfoSec professionals at every level. Course offerings include SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, Exploits, and Incident Handling, SEC542: Web App Penetration Testing and Ethical Hacking, SEC555: SIEM with Tactical Analytics, and FOR508: Advanced Incident Response, Threat Hunting, and Digital Forensics. Bonus evening talks will round out the agenda.

For complete list of courses, or to register for SANS November Singapore 2019, visit:
https://www.sans.org/november-singapore-2019

About SANS Institute
The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

SOURCE SANS Institute

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16.09.19
Währungshüter bleiben im Rampenlicht
16.09.19
Ölmarkt im Schockzustand
16.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf DKSH Holding AG
16.09.19
Vontobel: Positiv? Negativ? ams für alle Fälle
16.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.09.19
Fällt der SMI heute wieder unter 10.000 Punkte?
09.09.19
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ölpreise nach Drohnenangriff auf saudische Raffinerie zweistellig im Plus
Rieter-Aktie zieht an: Peter Spuhler hat sich mit Rieter-Aktien eingedeckt
Darum bietet Apple seinen Streaming-Dienst Apple TV+ so günstig an
Dow schlussendlich leichter -- SMI und DAX schliessen leichter -- Aktienmärkte in Fernost letztlich stabil
"Äh nein" - Tesla-Chef Elon Musk lässt weissrussischen Präsidenten auflaufen
Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktien verlieren kräftig: rating gesenkt
Weitere Rally voraus? So lange sollten Anleger ihre Bitcoin halten, um garantiert einen Gewinn zu erzielen
Facebook wehrt sich gegen politische Bedenken zu Digitalwährung Libra
Senvion-Aktie verliert vorübergehend zweistellig: Senvion will Teile des Geschäfts an Siemens Gamesa verkaufen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schlussendlich leichter -- SMI und DAX schliessen leichter -- Aktienmärkte in Fernost letztlich stabil
Der heimische Aktienmarkt ist angesichts des Ölpreisschocks schwächer in die neue Woche gestartet und auch der DAX verzeichnete Verluste. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Montag leichter. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkten zeigten zum Wochenstart nur kleine Ausschläge.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB