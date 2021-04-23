 SANS Institute Updates Courseware to Teach New CIS Controls v8 | 23.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’187 -0.3%  SPI 14’418 -0.1%  Dow 34’043 0.7%  DAX 15’280 -0.3%  Euro 1.1053 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’013 0.0%  Gold 1’778 -0.3%  Bitcoin 46’153 -2.9%  Dollar 0.9138 -0.4%  Öl 66.0 0.4% 

23.04.2021 23:57:00

SANS Institute Updates Courseware to Teach New CIS Controls v8

BETHESDA, Md., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the largest provider of cybersecurity training and certification in the world, is excited to announce major course updates to two Cybersecurity Leadership courses focused on the most up-to-date critical security controls. In close partnership with the Center for Internet Security (CIS), SANS has revised and updated our curriculum to implement, measure and understand your organization's risk using the Critical Controls v8. As the CIS Controls version 8 are launching in May 2021 at the global RSA Conference, both SEC440: CIS Critical Controls: A Practical Introduction and SEC566: Implementing and Auditing CIS Critical Controls have been updated to reflect the revisions.

The updates to the CIS Controls focus on:

  • Including modern technologies like cloud and mobile
  • Defining Implementation Groups (IG) so that organizations can implement a prioritized set of Safeguards, or Sub-Controls, based on risk exposure and resources
  • Being consistent, simplified, and measurable by ensuring one requirement per Safeguard
  • Including a task-based focus regardless of who's executing the Control

SEC440: CIS Critical Controls: A Practical Introduction debuts May 13, 2021 at the Global RSA Conference
SEC566: Implementing and Auditing CIS Critical Controls debuts May 24, 2021

Learn more and stay updated at sans.org/blog/cis-controls-v8/

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cybersecurity training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach more than 60 courses at in-person and virtual cybersecurity training events and on demand. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates practitioner skills through more than 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cybersecurity. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers a master's degree, graduate certificates, and an undergraduate certificate in cybersecurity. SANS Security Awareness, a division of SANS, provides organizations with a complete and comprehensive security awareness solution, enabling them to easily and effectively manage their "human" cybersecurity risk. SANS also delivers a wide variety of free resources to the InfoSec community, including consensus projects, research reports, webcasts, podcasts, and newsletters; it also operates the internet's early warning system—the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to support and educate the global information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

###

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sans-institute-updates-courseware-to-teach-new-cis-controls-v8-301276204.html

SOURCE SANS Institute

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

23.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando
23.04.21 Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC auf Ölkonzerne in CHF
23.04.21 Marktüberblick: SAP setzt Rally fort
23.04.21 Anleger schalten Gang zurück
23.04.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Neue Abwärtsbewegung? / EUR/USD – Abprall am 50er-EMA im Wochenchart
22.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf TAL Education Group, JD.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
22.04.21 Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV
21.04.21 Vom Wert der Diversifikation
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/YSU2wV0vtkg

Nach dem Kurseinbruch vom Wochenende, bei dem der Bitcoin zeitweise um 15% nach unten korrigierte, fragen sich viele: Ist die Blase geplatzt? Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Welche Rolle u.a. die Türkei dabei spielt(e) erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Weiter gibt er Einblicke inwiefern die Investoren den Bitcoin eher als Zahlungsmittel oder als Anlageobjekt betrachten.

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie zieht an: Nestlé wächst zum Jahresauftakt schneller
CS-Aktie verliert: Credit Suisse schreibt rote Quartalszahlen und muss Kapital aufnehmen - Finma eröffnet zweites Verfahren
Bitcoin fällt erstmals seit Anfang März unter 50'000 Dollar
Meyer Burger schliesst Verträge mit Wafer-Herstellern - Meyer Burger-Aktie gewinnt
LafargeHolcim-Aktie im Plus: LafargeHolcim wächst im 1. Quartal und verdoppelt Gewinn
Plug Power-Aktie: Plug Power sieht sich mit Investorenklagen konfrontiert
Von der Leyen: EU-Vertrag für 1,8 Milliarden Dosen von BioNTech fast fertig - BioNTech-Aktie schliesst stark
Credit Suisse-Aktien unterbrechen Abwärtstrend - Zürcher Staatsanwaltschaft prüft Strafanzeige wegen CS/Greensill-Fall
Wirtschaftsstandort Schweiz gerät laut KPMG durch globale Mindeststeuer unter Druck
Wall Street geht mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- SMI letztlich etwas fester -- DAX legt bis zum Sitzungssende zu -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich im Plus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit