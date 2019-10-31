SANS Institute Partners with Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst at Ryerson University to Deliver Cybersecurity Training to Women, New Canadians and Displaced Workers

The Program is supported by The Government of Canada, Rogers Communications, RBC and the City of Brampton

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW/ -- SANS Institute ("SANS") is proud to partner with the Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst at Ryerson University ("the Catalyst") to deliver much-needed cybersecurity training to women, new Canadians, and displaced workers. This unique training program – called the Accelerated Cybersecurity Training Program ("the Program") – will launch in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and will provide learners from diverse backgrounds the skills they need to launch careers in the cybersecurity sector. The Program will begin in February 2020 and applications are now being accepted for cohorts starting in February and April 2020.

SANS will be an integral part of the Program's delivery framework and will provide instruction for the Program.

The Program is delivered with the generous support of the Government of Canada, Rogers Communications, Royal Bank of Canada, and the City of Brampton. Learners will contribute only CAD $500 towards the program fees; all other program fees are paid by the Program partners.

"Cybersecurity is crucial to our national security and is one of the fastest-growing economic sectors globally," said Charles Finlay, Executive Director of the Catalyst. "There is an acute lack of trained cyber professionals. This training program will open the cyber sector to under-represented groups and those who need this training the most — changing lives while helping to protect Canadians and the Canadian economy."

"Rogers Communications, RBC and the governments of Canada and Brampton should be honored for creating the first national-scale solution to the cybersecurity talent shortage," said Alan Paller, Director of Research for the SANS Institute. "Their Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst at Ryerson University opens up a huge new source of top talent by identifying extraordinary aptitude and reskilling professionals from outside of the cybersecurity field. In the process, they will also provide new careers and a bright future for displaced workers as well as increase diversity in the field."

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply now, as places are limited. To learn more about the program and how to apply, visit:

https://www.ryerson.ca/cybersecure-catalyst/training-program/

About Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst

Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst is Ryerson University's national centre for cybersecurity. Based in Brampton, Ontario, the Catalyst empowers Canadians and Canadian companies to seize the opportunities and tackle the challenges of cybersecurity through training and certification; support for growing Canadian cyber firms; support for applied R&D; and public education and policy development in cyber. ( https://www.ryerson.ca/cybersecure-catalyst/ )

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events each year as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security . SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. ( https://www.sans.org )

