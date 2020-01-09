SANS Details Top Vulnerability Management Failures--and Best Practices--at Dallas Cyber Security Training Event

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced SANS Dallas 2020 taking place March 9-14 in Texas. The event features cutting-edge security training to help practitioners sharpen their skills and win the cyber battle. SANS course author and instructor, David Hazar (@HazarDSec), will share insight into how to attain vulnerability management success during his evening talk, "Top 5 Vulnerability Management Failures (and Best Practices)."

Hazar explains, "Vulnerability management has been around for over 20 years, yet it seems many of us still struggle with it. Knowing what one is doing wrong and how vulnerability management can be done better are two common challenges. Join me in Dallas as I share examples of the struggles many of my clients face and the best practices that can help organizations avoid these failures."

For those wanting to learn more about vulnerability management, SANS Dallas 2020 features the new MGT516: Managing Security Vulnerabilities: Enterprise and Cloud course. This five-day course covers why many organizations are still struggling with vulnerability management today and details how to solve these challenges.

SANS Dallas 2020 offers courses covering a wide variety of cyber security topics. In addition to his talk, Hazar will teach SEC540: Cloud Security and DevOps Automation. Additional courses include SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style, SEC503: Intrusion Detection In-Depth, SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, Exploits, and Incident Handling, FOR500: Windows Forensic Analysis and more.

