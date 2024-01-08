Sanoma Corporation, Investor news, 8 January 2024 at 12:30 EET

Sanoma divests Stark exam preparation business in Germany

Sanoma has divested Stark, an exam preparation business in Germany, which it acquired in connection to the Italian K12 learning content business from Pearson in August 2022. The buyer was the original founder of the business, Mr. Stark.

The divestment focuses Sanoma Learning’s portfolio and is in line with its strategy to grow its leading blended offering of digital and print for K12 in key operating markets, and to reach the long-term target of operational EBIT margin excl. PPA of 23% in 2026.

In 2023, Stark’s net sales were approx. EUR 14 million and the company employed 56 people, who transferred to the buyer with the divestment.



Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601



