01.03.2023 15:20:00

Sanoma delivered company’s own shares based on 2020-2022 share plans

Sanoma-WSOY
8.81 EUR -1.01%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 1 March 2023 at 16:20 EET

Sanoma delivered company’s own shares based on 2020-2022 share plans

Sanoma has today delivered a total of 89,850 own shares (without consideration and after taxes) to 154 employees of the Group as part of its long-term share-based incentive plans. The share delivery is based on the Performance Share Plan 2020-2022 and Restricted Share Plan 2020-2022. More detailed information about the incentive plans is available on sanoma.com

After the share delivery, Sanoma holds a total of 298,045 own shares.
                                                                                                                                                              

Additional information
Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in twelve European countries and employ more than 5,000 professionals. In 2022, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.3bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.6%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.


