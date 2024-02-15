Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Sanoma-WSOY Aktie [Valor: 933498 / ISIN: FI0009007694]
15.02.2024 08:15:00

Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions

Sanoma-WSOY
6.72 EUR 3.38%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 15 February 2024 at 9:15 EET

Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions

___________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Holding Manutas Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Anna Herlin
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 52420/5/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-14
Venue: AQEU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 350 Unit price: 6.53 EUR
(2): Volume: 860 Unit price: 6.53 EUR
(3): Volume: 350 Unit price: 6.58 EUR
(4): Volume: 69 Unit price: 6.59 EUR
(5): Volume: 246 Unit price: 6.57 EUR
(6): Volume: 69 Unit price: 6.63 EUR
(7): Volume: 69 Unit price: 6.68 EUR
(8): Volume: 24 Unit price: 6.73 EUR
(9): Volume: 350 Unit price: 6.74 EUR
(10): Volume: 149 Unit price: 6.73 EUR
(11): Volume: 266 Unit price: 6.76 EUR

Aggregated transactions (11):
Volume: 2802 Volume weighted average price: 6.60781 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-14
Venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 420 Unit price: 6.605 EUR
(2): Volume: 497 Unit price: 6.6 EUR
(3): Volume: 157 Unit price: 6.655 EUR
(4): Volume: 157 Unit price: 6.645 EUR
(5): Volume: 157 Unit price: 6.675 EUR
(6): Volume: 157 Unit price: 6.675 EUR
(7): Volume: 157 Unit price: 6.675 EUR
(8): Volume: 439 Unit price: 6.665 EUR
(9): Volume: 5265 Unit price: 6.695 EUR
(10): Volume: 715 Unit price: 6.695 EUR
(11): Volume: 157 Unit price: 6.69 EUR
(12): Volume: 459 Unit price: 6.68 EUR
(13): Volume: 157 Unit price: 6.74 EUR

Aggregated transactions (13):
Volume: 8894 Volume weighted average price: 6.68124 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-14
Venue: CEUD
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4 Unit price: 6.72 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 4 Volume weighted average price: 6.72 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-14
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 264 Unit price: 6.54 EUR
(2): Volume: 142 Unit price: 6.53 EUR
(3): Volume: 300 Unit price: 6.58 EUR
(4): Volume: 491 Unit price: 6.57 EUR
(5): Volume: 754 Unit price: 6.61 EUR
(6): Volume: 147 Unit price: 6.65 EUR
(7): Volume: 325 Unit price: 6.66 EUR
(8): Volume: 56 Unit price: 6.68 EUR
(9): Volume: 388 Unit price: 6.68 EUR
(10): Volume: 5 Unit price: 6.73 EUR
(11): Volume: 173 Unit price: 6.74 EUR
(12): Volume: 40 Unit price: 6.71 EUR
(13): Volume: 40 Unit price: 6.7 EUR
(14): Volume: 310 Unit price: 6.73 EUR
(15): Volume: 255 Unit price: 6.73 EUR
(16): Volume: 180 Unit price: 6.76 EUR
(17): Volume: 50 Unit price: 6.76 EUR
(18): Volume: 659 Unit price: 6.76 EUR

Aggregated transactions (18):
Volume: 4579 Volume weighted average price: 6.65948 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-14
Venue: DHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 379 Unit price: 6.695 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 379 Volume weighted average price: 6.695 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-14
Venue: SGMU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3315 Unit price: 6.69 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 3315 Volume weighted average price: 6.69 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-14
Venue: TQEX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 86 Unit price: 6.56 EUR
(2): Volume: 274 Unit price: 6.57 EUR
(3): Volume: 314 Unit price: 6.61 EUR
(4): Volume: 317 Unit price: 6.76 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 991 Volume weighted average price: 6.64258 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-14
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1524 Unit price: 6.53 EUR
(2): Volume: 1263 Unit price: 6.58 EUR
(3): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 6.59 EUR
(4): Volume: 194 Unit price: 6.6 EUR
(5): Volume: 450 Unit price: 6.6 EUR
(6): Volume: 400 Unit price: 6.6 EUR
(7): Volume: 250 Unit price: 6.6 EUR
(8): Volume: 916 Unit price: 6.57 EUR
(9): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 6.6 EUR
(10): Volume: 1828 Unit price: 6.60695 EUR
(11): Volume: 150 Unit price: 6.6 EUR
(12): Volume: 2 Unit price: 6.62 EUR
(13): Volume: 1389 Unit price: 6.63 EUR
(14): Volume: 94 Unit price: 6.66 EUR
(15): Volume: 2970 Unit price: 6.68 EUR
(16): Volume: 129 Unit price: 6.71 EUR
(17): Volume: 177 Unit price: 6.69 EUR
(18): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 6.7 EUR
(19): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 6.71 EUR
(20): Volume: 538 Unit price: 6.73 EUR
(21): Volume: 1001 Unit price: 6.73 EUR
(22): Volume: 583 Unit price: 6.76 EUR
(23): Volume: 1191 Unit price: 6.76 EUR
(24): Volume: 664 Unit price: 6.76 EUR

Aggregated transactions (24):
Volume: 21713 Volume weighted average price: 6.64875 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-14
Venue: XTXE
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3148 Unit price: 6.54 EUR
(2): Volume: 4175 Unit price: 6.67 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 7323 Volume weighted average price: 6.61412 EUR


Sanoma 
Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in twelve European countries and employ more than 5,000 professionals. In 2023, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.4bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 12.6%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.


