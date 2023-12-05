Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 5 December 2023 at 11:15 EET

Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions

___________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Holding Manutas Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Anna Herlin

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 45256/5/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-04

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 250 Unit price: 6.88 EUR

(2): Volume: 250 Unit price: 7.04 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 500 Volume weighted average price: 6.96 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-04

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 102 Unit price: 6.9 EUR

(2): Volume: 754 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(3): Volume: 523 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(4): Volume: 122 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(5): Volume: 325 Unit price: 6.96 EUR

(6): Volume: 164 Unit price: 7.01 EUR

Aggregated transactions (6):

Volume: 1990 Volume weighted average price: 6.94698 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-04

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 110 Unit price: 6.9 EUR

(2): Volume: 165 Unit price: 7.04 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 275 Volume weighted average price: 6.984 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-04

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 672 Unit price: 6.945 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 672 Volume weighted average price: 6.945 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-04

Venue: SGMU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2087 Unit price: 6.915 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 2087 Volume weighted average price: 6.915 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-04

Venue: TQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 852 Unit price: 7.04 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 852 Volume weighted average price: 7.04 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-04

Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2023 Unit price: 6.88 EUR

(2): Volume: 447 Unit price: 6.9 EUR

(3): Volume: 431 Unit price: 7.04 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 2901 Volume weighted average price: 6.90685 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-04

Venue: XPAC

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 970 Unit price: 6.93 EUR

(2): Volume: 185 Unit price: 6.92 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 1155 Volume weighted average price: 6.9284 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-04

Venue: POSIT (XPOS)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1147 Unit price: 6.93 EUR

(2): Volume: 7883 Unit price: 6.93 EUR

(3): Volume: 375 Unit price: 6.88 EUR

(4): Volume: 457 Unit price: 6.875 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 9862 Volume weighted average price: 6.92555 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-04

Venue: XTXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4706 Unit price: 6.92 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 4706 Volume weighted average price: 6.92 EUR



