|
05.12.2023 10:15:00
Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions
Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 5 December 2023 at 11:15 EET
Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions
___________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Holding Manutas Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Anna Herlin
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 45256/5/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-04
Venue: AQEU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 250 Unit price: 6.88 EUR
(2): Volume: 250 Unit price: 7.04 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 500 Volume weighted average price: 6.96 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-04
Venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 102 Unit price: 6.9 EUR
(2): Volume: 754 Unit price: 6.94 EUR
(3): Volume: 523 Unit price: 6.94 EUR
(4): Volume: 122 Unit price: 6.94 EUR
(5): Volume: 325 Unit price: 6.96 EUR
(6): Volume: 164 Unit price: 7.01 EUR
Aggregated transactions (6):
Volume: 1990 Volume weighted average price: 6.94698 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-04
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 110 Unit price: 6.9 EUR
(2): Volume: 165 Unit price: 7.04 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 275 Volume weighted average price: 6.984 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-04
Venue: DHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 672 Unit price: 6.945 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 672 Volume weighted average price: 6.945 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-04
Venue: SGMU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2087 Unit price: 6.915 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 2087 Volume weighted average price: 6.915 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-04
Venue: TQEU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 852 Unit price: 7.04 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 852 Volume weighted average price: 7.04 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-04
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2023 Unit price: 6.88 EUR
(2): Volume: 447 Unit price: 6.9 EUR
(3): Volume: 431 Unit price: 7.04 EUR
Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 2901 Volume weighted average price: 6.90685 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-04
Venue: XPAC
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 970 Unit price: 6.93 EUR
(2): Volume: 185 Unit price: 6.92 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 1155 Volume weighted average price: 6.9284 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-04
Venue: POSIT (XPOS)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1147 Unit price: 6.93 EUR
(2): Volume: 7883 Unit price: 6.93 EUR
(3): Volume: 375 Unit price: 6.88 EUR
(4): Volume: 457 Unit price: 6.875 EUR
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 9862 Volume weighted average price: 6.92555 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-04
Venue: XTXE
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4706 Unit price: 6.92 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 4706 Volume weighted average price: 6.92 EUR
Sanoma
Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.
Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.
Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.
Today, we operate in twelve European countries and employ more than 5,000 professionals. In 2022, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.3bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.6%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Sanoma-WSOY OyjShs
|
25.10.23
|Ausblick: Sanoma-WSOY stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
11.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Sanoma-WSOY legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.07.23
|Ausblick: Sanoma-WSOY präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
11.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Sanoma-WSOY stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.05.23
|Ausblick: Sanoma-WSOY stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.04.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Sanoma-WSOY präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
09.02.23
|Ausblick: Sanoma-WSOY gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
26.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Sanoma-WSOY legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Sanoma-WSOY OyjShs
Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Crealogix am 01.12.2023
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStimmung bessert sich trotz fehlenden Impulsen: SMI zeigt sich etwas höher - DAX schiebt sich deutlicher ins Plus -- Deutlichere Verluste in Asien
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Dienstag leicht nach oben. Die deutschen Anleger fassen im Verlauf deutlicher Mut. An den größten Börsen in Asien dominierten am Dienstag die Bären.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}