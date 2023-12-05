Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'960 0.1%  SPI 14'322 0.1%  Dow 36'204 -0.1%  DAX 16'453 0.3%  Euro 0.9463 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'430 0.3%  Gold 2'029 0.0%  Bitcoin 36'398 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8730 0.0%  Öl 78.8 0.7% 
Sanoma-WSOY Aktie [Valor: 933498 / ISIN: FI0009007694]
Kaufen Verkaufen
05.12.2023 10:15:00

Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions

Sanoma-WSOY
6.99 EUR 2.19%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 5 December 2023 at 11:15 EET

Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions

___________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Holding Manutas Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Anna Herlin
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 45256/5/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-04
Venue: AQEU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 250 Unit price: 6.88 EUR
(2): Volume: 250 Unit price: 7.04 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 500 Volume weighted average price: 6.96 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-04
Venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 102 Unit price: 6.9 EUR
(2): Volume: 754 Unit price: 6.94 EUR
(3): Volume: 523 Unit price: 6.94 EUR
(4): Volume: 122 Unit price: 6.94 EUR
(5): Volume: 325 Unit price: 6.96 EUR
(6): Volume: 164 Unit price: 7.01 EUR

Aggregated transactions (6):
Volume: 1990 Volume weighted average price: 6.94698 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-04
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 110 Unit price: 6.9 EUR
(2): Volume: 165 Unit price: 7.04 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 275 Volume weighted average price: 6.984 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-04
Venue: DHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 672 Unit price: 6.945 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 672 Volume weighted average price: 6.945 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-04
Venue: SGMU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2087 Unit price: 6.915 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 2087 Volume weighted average price: 6.915 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-04
Venue: TQEU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 852 Unit price: 7.04 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 852 Volume weighted average price: 7.04 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-04
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2023 Unit price: 6.88 EUR
(2): Volume: 447 Unit price: 6.9 EUR
(3): Volume: 431 Unit price: 7.04 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 2901 Volume weighted average price: 6.90685 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-04
Venue: XPAC
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 970 Unit price: 6.93 EUR
(2): Volume: 185 Unit price: 6.92 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 1155 Volume weighted average price: 6.9284 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-04
Venue: POSIT (XPOS)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1147 Unit price: 6.93 EUR
(2): Volume: 7883 Unit price: 6.93 EUR
(3): Volume: 375 Unit price: 6.88 EUR
(4): Volume: 457 Unit price: 6.875 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 9862 Volume weighted average price: 6.92555 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-04
Venue: XTXE
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4706 Unit price: 6.92 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 4706 Volume weighted average price: 6.92 EUR


Sanoma 
Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in twelve European countries and employ more than 5,000 professionals. In 2022, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.3bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.6%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.


