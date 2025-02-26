Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’039 0.1%  SPI 17’215 0.1%  Dow 43’777 0.4%  DAX 22’797 1.7%  Euro 0.9389 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’529 1.5%  Gold 2’915 0.0%  Bitcoin 77’397 -2.2%  Dollar 0.8935 0.1%  Öl 72.9 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Novartis1200526Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156Adecco1213860Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018NVIDIA994529
Top News
AMC-Aktie gewinnt: Verluste bei AMC Entertainment werden kleiner
Boeing-Aktie leichter: Grossauftrag von Turkish Airlines verzögert sich weiter
Super Micro-Aktie im Höhenflug: Ergebnisbericht für das Geschäftsjahr 2024 doch noch eingereicht
KI-Offensive: Meta-Aktie steigt nach Spekulationen um Mega-Investition
Ausblick: HP verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Sanoma-WSOY Aktie [Valor: 933498 / ISIN: FI0009007694]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.02.2025 17:30:00

SANOMA CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 26 February 2025

Sanoma-WSOY
8.57 EUR 0.59%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Sanoma Corporation, Stock exchange release, 26 February 2025 at 18:30 EET

SANOMA CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 26 February 2025

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date26 February 2025 
Exchange transaction Buy 
Share classSANOMA 
Amount5,600 
Average price/share, EUR8.5273 
Highest price/share, EUR8.6100 
Lowest price/share, EUR8.4400 
Total cost, EUR47,752.88 
   

The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The company holds a total of 535,526 of its own shares (SANOMA) including the shares acquired on 26 February 2025.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.

On behalf of Sanoma Corporation


Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Helsinki branch

Antti Salakka    Jaakko Kosunen




Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate across Europe and employ close to 5,000 professionals. In 2024, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.3bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 13.4%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.

Attachment