SANOMA CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 16 January 2025

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’934 1.3%  SPI 15’899 1.1%  Dow 43’223 0.0%  DAX 20’634 0.3%  Euro 0.9388 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’102 1.4%  Gold 2’722 0.9%  Bitcoin 90’684 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9109 -0.2%  Öl 80.5 -2.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Richemont21048333Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Adecco1213860Sandoz124359842
Top News
Webinar: Investmentstrategien für 2025 und wie Sie davon profitieren
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin & Co. am Nachmittag
Nintendo-Aktie: Nintendo gibt Ausblick auf neue Spielekonsole
Chewy-Aktie vor "beast mode": Mizuho-Analyst zuversichtlich für Chewy
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: US-Tech Aktien springen an - Zalando im Upgrade-Zyklus
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Sanoma-WSOY Aktie [Valor: 933498 / ISIN: FI0009007694]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.01.2025 17:30:00

SANOMA CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 16 January 2025

Sanoma-WSOY
8.21 EUR 1.11%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Sanoma Corporation, Stock exchange release, 16 January 2025 at 18:30 EET

SANOMA CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 16 January 2025

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date16 January 2025 
Exchange transaction Buy 
Share classSANOMA 
Amount10,000 
Average price/share, EUR8.1818 
Highest price/share, EUR8.2000 
Lowest price/share, EUR8.1400 
Total cost, EUR81,818.00 
   

The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The company holds a total of 452,913 of its own shares (SANOMA) including the shares acquired on 16 January 2025.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.

On behalf of Sanoma Corporation


Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Helsinki branch

Antti Salakka    Jaakko Kosunen




Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in twelve European countries and employ more than 5,000 professionals. In 2023, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.4bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 12.6%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.

Attachment