Sanoma-WSOY Aktie [Valor: 933498 / ISIN: FI0009007694]
08.11.2024 17:30:00

SANOMA CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 08 November 2024

Sanoma-WSOY
7.30 EUR 0.83%
Sanoma Corporation, Stock exchange release, 08 November 2024 at 18:30 EET 

SANOMA CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 08 November 2024 
 
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: 
 



Date  08 November 2024   
Exchange transaction   Buy   
Share class  SANOMA   
Amount  7,900   
Average price/share, EUR  7.2956   
Highest price/share, EUR  7.3400   
Lowest price/share, EUR  7.2500   
Total cost, EUR  57,635.24   
     



The company holds a total of 126,991 of its own shares (SANOMA) including the shares acquired on 08 November 2024. 
 
Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release. 

  

On behalf of Sanoma Corporation 
 

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Helsinki branch 

Antti Salakka    Janne Tiihonen 
 
 

 
Additional information 
 
Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601 
 
Sanoma  

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact. 

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business. 

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners. 

Today, we operate in twelve European countries and employ more than 5,000 professionals. In 2023, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.4bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 12.6%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com. 


Attachment


