Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’967 1.5%  SPI 15’954 1.6%  Dow 42’177 1.0%  DAX 19’252 0.9%  Euro 0.9436 0.4%  EStoxx50 4’877 1.0%  Gold 2’742 -0.1%  Bitcoin 61’004 0.5%  Dollar 0.8697 0.7%  Öl 73.4 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger Technology135706599Kuros32581411
Top News
Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoinkurs, Tetherkurs, Etherkurs und Ripplekurs
Aktien-Tipp Airbus SE (ex EADS)-Aktie: DZ BANK bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
NVIDIAs Rivalen: Goldman Sachs gibt Kaufempfehlung für diese drei KI-Aktien aus
Boeing-Aktie steigt: Boeing bietet streikenden Arbeitern nun 38 Prozent mehr Geld
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Sanoma-WSOY Aktie [Valor: 933498 / ISIN: FI0009007694]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.11.2024 17:30:00

SANOMA CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 01 November 2024

Sanoma-WSOY
7.23 EUR 2.99%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Sanoma Corporation, Stock exchange release, 01 November 2024 at 18:30 EET

SANOMA CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 01 November 2024

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date01.11 November 2024 
Exchange transaction Buy 
Share classSANOMA 
Amount6,800 
Average price/share, EUR7.2284 
Highest price/share, EUR7.2700 
Lowest price/share, EUR7.1000 
Total cost, EUR49,153.12 
   

The company holds a total of 90,291 of its own shares (SANOMA) including the shares acquired on 01 November 2024.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.

On behalf of Sanoma Corporation


Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Helsinki branch

Antti Salakka    Janne Tiihonen




Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in twelve European countries and employ more than 5,000 professionals. In 2023, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.4bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 12.6%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.

Attachment


Analysen zu Sanoma-WSOY OyjShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV

Wie ist die Situation eine Woche vor der US Wahl? Wie gestaltet sich der Wahlkampf und wie stehen die Umfragewerte?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Alexander Berger im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Ausserdem erläutert Alexander Berger, wieso die Swing States und Stimmen der männlichen Bevölkerung eine entscheidende Rolle bei der US -Wahl spielen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:00 Using Metals Weekly Options to Hedge Event Risk
09:11 Marktüberblick: Edelmetalle legen Verschnaufpause ein
07:13 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Schwächer zum Monatsende
31.10.24 USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV
31.10.24 Kernenergie vor globalem Comeback
31.10.24 SMI fällt wieder unter 12.000 Punkte
29.10.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
29.10.24 Julius Bär: 8.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf SAP SE
29.10.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Holcim, Novartis, UBS
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’450.34 19.62 UBS07U
Short 12’715.01 13.60 Y4SSMU
Short 13’169.33 8.93 SSWMCU
SMI-Kurs: 11’967.20 01.11.2024 17:31:16
Long 11’486.54 19.95 SRUBSU
Long 11’202.21 13.52 SSSMPU
Long 10’735.11 8.93 SSOMUU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Microsoft-Aktie sinkt dennoch: Microsoft verzeichnet Zuwächse bei Umsatz und Gewinn
Meyer Burger-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Meyer Burger tiefrot im H1 - Restrukturierung drängt
Börsenwert 2025: Welche Aktie Analysten noch vor NVIDIA sehen
Oktober 2024: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
Bitcoin News: Kurs fällt nach Allzeithoch, “Uptober” endet, aber wichtiger Indikator gibt Zuversicht
Trump Media-Aktie nach schlechtestem Handelstag seit Monaten weiter mit Verlusten
Neuer Offshore-Windpark in Dänemark: RWE-Projekt genehmigt - Aktie verliert trotzdem
NVIDIAs Rivalen: Goldman Sachs gibt Kaufempfehlung für diese drei KI-Aktien aus
EQS-News: Linde Reports Third-Quarter 2024 Results (Earnings Release Tables Attached)
Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: So entwickelt sich der DAX aktuell

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten