(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY) announced that the European Commission has approved VaxRabeo, its next-generation rabies vaccine, for both pre-exposure and post-exposure and post-exposure prophylaxis in people of all ages.

Rabies is a viral disease that affects the nervous system and is almost always fatal once symptoms appear. According to the World Health Organization, the disease causes an estimated 59,000 deaths globally each year, despite being preventable through timely vaccination.

Next-Generation Vaccine

VaxRabeo is manufactured using Vero-cell technology and is designed to provide protection against rabies before or after potential exposure to the virus.

According to Sanofi, the vaccine is formulated to help minimize the risk of allergic reactions and offers a longer shelf life and improved temperature stability compared with the company's currently marketed rabies vaccines.

Clinical Data Supported Approval

The approval was supported by a clinical development program comparing VaxRabeo with Sanofi's existing rabies vaccines, Verorab and Imovax Rabies, across multiple age groups and World Health Organization-recommended vaccination schedules.

The studies showed that VaxRabeo generated comparable protective antibody levels in pre-exposure vaccination settings, demonstrated a similar immune response profile in post-exposure use, and maintained strong booster responses when administered one to three years after initial vaccination.

The vaccine also demonstrated a safety profile consistent with currently available rabies vaccines, with no significant safety concerns identified during testing.

Why it Matters

Rabies remains a major public health concern in many parts of the world, particularly in Asia and Africa. The disease is most commonly transmitted through the saliva of infected animals, especially dogs, and children account for a significant proportion of exposure.

Sanofi said the approval marks the first regulatory authorization for VaxRabeo and expands its rabies vaccine portfolio, building on more than five decades of experience in rabies prevention.

The vaccine features a five-year shelf life and remains stable at temperatures up to 27°C for 96 hours before reconstitution, which may help facilitate storage and distribution in a variety of healthcare settings.

SNY has traded between $39.07 and $50.61 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $47.12, down 0.86%.