Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’623 -0.1%  SPI 17’361 -0.1%  Dow 46’925 0.5%  DAX 24’330 0.3%  Euro 0.9238 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’687 0.1%  Gold 4’130 0.1%  Bitcoin 86’063 -0.6%  Dollar 0.7954 -0.1%  Öl 62.4 1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
DocMorris-Aktie: Wandelanleihe erfolgreich platziert
Novartis-Aktie: HSR-Freigabe für Übernahmeangebot an Tourmaline Bio - Fortschritte mit Cosentyx in der PMR-Behandlung
Darum bewegt sich der Franken wenig zu Euro und Dollar
UniCredit-Aktie: Gewinn in Q3 überraschend gesteigert
Mercedes-Benz-Aktie: Nexperia-Chipmangel belastet Autohersteller weltweit
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Sanofi Aktie 1447201 / US80105N1054

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

22.10.2025 07:48:08

Sanofi's Efdoralprin Alfa Meets All Endpoints In Phase 2 AATD Emphysema Study

Sanofi
42.60 EUR -0.93%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY, SNYNF, SAN.PA) announced positive topline results from the global Phase 2 ElevAATe study evaluating efdoralprin alfa (SAR447537, formerly INBRX-101) in adults with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) emphysema. The investigational recombinant human AAT-Fc fusion protein met all primary and key secondary endpoints when administered every three weeks (Q3W) or four weeks (Q4W).

Efdoralprin alfa demonstrated a statistically significant greater mean increase in functional AAT (fAAT) levels within the normal range, as measured by trough concentrations at steady state, compared to weekly plasma-derived augmentation therapy at week 32 (p<0.0001). Key secondary endpoints were also met, including superior mean fAAT average concentration and a higher percentage of days above the lower limit of the normal range for both dosing regimens.

The therapy was well tolerated, with an adverse event profile comparable to plasma-derived therapy. Additional safety data will be collected in the ongoing ElevAATe OLE Phase 2 extension study.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.