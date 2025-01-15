Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Sanofi Aktie [Valor: 699381 / ISIN: FR0000120578]
15.01.2025 18:30:00

Sanofi: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares – November 2024

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Regulation of the French stock market authority)

  

a French société anonyme with a registered share capital of 2,537,214,304 €
Registered office : 46, avenue de la Grande Armée - 75017 Paris - France
Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 395 030 844

Date
 

Total number of
issued shares


  		Number of real
voting rights
(excluding treasury shares) 		Theoretical number of
voting rights
(including treasury shares)*
October 31, 2024 1,268,922,721 1,413,173,242 1,428,504,323

* Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

  

This information is also available on the internet website of Sanofi under « Regulated Information in France »:
https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/sanofi-share-and-adrs/share-overview/shares-and-voting-rights/

  

Investor Relations Department
e-mail: investor.relations@sanofi.com


 


 

Attachment


