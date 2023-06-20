Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Trotz rückläufiger Inflation: SGKB geht von einem kräftigen Zinsschritt der SNB im Juni aus
KI-Aktien mit Potenzial: Welche Branchenvertreter Starinvestorin Cathie Wood neben NVIDIA bevorzugt
Bellevue erwartet Gewinneinbruch im ersten Halbjahr
Autonomes Fahren und Elektromobilität: So investieren Sie in die Megatrends der Autobranche
S&P 500 verlässt den Bärenmarkt: So könnte es weitergehen, wenn sich die Börsengeschichte wiederholt
Sanofi Aktie [Valor: 699381 / ISIN: FR0000120578]
20.06.2023

Sanofi: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares - May 2023

Sanofi
99.76 CHF 0.06%
Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Regulation of the French stock market authority)

Sanofi
a French société anonyme with a registered share capital of 2,521,494,572 €
Registered office : 46, avenue de la Grande Armée - 75017 Paris - France
Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 395 030 844

Date 

Total number of
issued shares

 		Number of real
voting rights
(excluding treasury shares)		Theoretical number of
voting rights
(including treasury shares)*
May 31, 20231,262,376,2811,410,452,0031,421,354,711

* Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

This information is also available on the internet website of Sanofi under « Regulated Information in France »:
https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/sanofi-share-and-adrs/share-overview/shares-and-voting-rights/

Investor Relations Department
e-mail: investor.relations@sanofi.com

 

 

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Sanofi S.A.

Analysen zu Sanofi S.A.

08:56 Sanofi Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.06.23 Sanofi Neutral UBS AG
31.05.23 Sanofi Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.05.23 Sanofi Sell Deutsche Bank AG
23.05.23 Sanofi Overweight Barclays Capital
