Sanofi: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares – June 2023

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'111 1.2%  SPI 14'682 1.0%  Dow 34'920 1.0%  DAX 16'125 0.4%  Euro 0.9634 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'370 -0.7%  Gold 1'981 1.3%  Bitcoin 25'670 -1.1%  Dollar 0.8581 -0.3%  Öl 79.7 1.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Spekulationen um baldiges Ende des chinesischen Krypto-Verbots - Nächster Bullrun für Bitcoin & Co.?
Ausblick: ASML NV legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
NASDAQ-Titel Microsoft dürfte laut Wedbush-Analyst das nächste 3-Billionen-US-Dollar-Unternehmen sein
SFS-Aktie kräftig unter Druck: SFS senkt Prognose trotz Umsatzplus
GAM-Aktie +21 Prozent: Newgame will öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für einen Teil der GAM-Aktien abgeben
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Tesla11448018Richemont21048333Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Swatch1225515Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882Holcim1221405Logitech2575132DocMorris4261528
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Sanofi Aktie [Valor: 699381 / ISIN: FR0000120578]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.07.2023 18:29:03

Sanofi: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares – June 2023

Sanofi
99.76 CHF 0.06%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Regulation of the French stock market authority)

Sanofi
a French société anonyme with a registered share capital of 2,521,494,572 €
Registered office : 46, avenue de la Grande Armée - 75017 Paris - France
Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 395 030 844

Date 

Total number of
issued shares

 		Number of real
voting rights
(excluding treasury shares)		Theoretical number of
voting rights
(including treasury shares)*
June 30, 20231,262,388,1811,410,356,2371,421,258,476

* Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

This information is also available on the internet website of Sanofi under « Regulated Information in France »:
https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/sanofi-share-and-adrs/share-overview/shares-and-voting-rights/

Investor Relations Department
e-mail: investor.relations@sanofi.com

 

 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Sanofi S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten