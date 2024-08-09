Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’866 0.3%  SPI 15’792 0.3%  Dow 39’498 0.1%  DAX 17’723 0.2%  Euro 0.9443 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’675 0.1%  Gold 2’430 0.1%  Bitcoin 52’444 -2.2%  Dollar 0.8645 -0.2%  Öl 79.7 1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Meyer Burger Technology135706599Lonza1384101Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Keine Einigung über Zukunft von Thyssenkrupp Steel - HKM wird verkauft
US-Präsidentschaftswahl im Fokus: Welche Aktien im August profitieren könnten
So bewegen sich die Preise von Gold, Öl, Silber und Weizen am Abend
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100-Börsianer greifen nachmittags zu
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Sanofi Aktie [Valor: 699381 / ISIN: FR0000120578]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.08.2024 21:11:38

Sanofi: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares - July 2024

Sanofi
90.86 CHF -8.92%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Regulation of the French stock market authority)

Sanofi
a French société anonyme with a registered share capital of 2,537,214,304 €
Registered office : 46, avenue de la Grande Armée - 75017 Paris - France
Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 395 030 844

Date 

Total number of
issued shares

 		Number of real
voting rights
(excluding treasury shares)		Theoretical number of
voting rights
(including treasury shares)*
July 31, 20241,268,607,1521,413,447,6651,428,781,308

* Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

This information is also available on the internet website of Sanofi under « Regulated Information in France »:
https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/sanofi-share-and-adrs/share-overview/shares-and-voting-rights/

Investor Relations Department
e-mail: investor.relations@sanofi.com

 

 

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Sanofi S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten