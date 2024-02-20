|
20.02.2024 23:40:58
Sanofi: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares - January 2024
Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Regulation of the French stock market authority)
Sanofi
a French société anonyme with a registered share capital of 2,529,599,938 €
Registered office : 46, avenue de la Grande Armée - 75017 Paris - France
Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 395 030 844
|Date
|
Total number of
issued shares
|Number of real
voting rights
(excluding treasury shares)
|Theoretical number of
voting rights
(including treasury shares)*
|January 31, 2024
|1,264,803,301
|1,406,897,400
|1,423,143,048
* Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
This information is also available on the internet website of Sanofi under « Regulated Information in France »:
https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/sanofi-share-and-adrs/share-overview/shares-and-voting-rights/
|Investor Relations Department
e-mail: investor.relations@sanofi.com
Attachment
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Fälligkeitstag
|Maximale Rendite p.a.
|Allianz SE / Deutsche Telekom AG / Sanofi S.A.
|125112010
|23.09.2024
|9.10 %
|Bayer / Novartis / Roche GS / Sanofi
|128207510
|02.02.2026
|6.96 %
Nachrichten zu Sanofi S.A.
|
13.02.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Titel Sanofi-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Sanofi von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
|
06.02.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Wert Sanofi-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Sanofi-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
|
01.02.24
|Sanofi-Aktie gibt nach: Sanofi muss wegen Umbau der Forschung Gewinneinbruch verkraften (AWP)
|
01.02.24
|Sanofi muss Gewinneinbruch verkraften - Umbau der Forschung (AWP)
|
01.02.24
|Sanofi rechnet nach Gewinnplus für 2024 mit stabilem Ergebnis (Dow Jones)
|
31.01.24
|Ausblick: Sanofi veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
31.01.24
|So schätzen die Analysten die Sanofi-Aktie im Januar 2024 ein (finanzen.net)
|
30.01.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Wert Sanofi-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Sanofi von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.ch)