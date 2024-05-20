|
20.05.2024 22:54:33
Sanofi: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares - April 2024
Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Regulation of the French stock market authority)
Sanofi
a French société anonyme with a registered share capital of 2,529,599,938 €
Registered office : 46, avenue de la Grande Armée - 75017 Paris - France
Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 395 030 844
|Date
|
Total number of
issued shares
|Number of real
voting rights
(excluding treasury shares)
|Theoretical number of
voting rights
(including treasury shares)*
|April 30, 2024
|1,264,891,524
|1,406,875,546
|1,423,541,154
* Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
This information is also available on the internet website of Sanofi under « Regulated Information in France »:
https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/sanofi-share-and-adrs/share-overview/shares-and-voting-rights/
|Investor Relations Department
e-mail: investor.relations@sanofi.com
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Sanofi S.A.
|
17:58
|Börse Paris: CAC 40 zum Ende des Montagshandels fester (finanzen.ch)
|
15:57
|Gute Stimmung in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 mit Kursplus (finanzen.ch)
|
15:57
|Optimismus in Paris: CAC 40 im Plus (finanzen.ch)
|
12:26
|Freundlicher Handel: Das macht der CAC 40 mittags (finanzen.ch)
|
09:28
|Freundlicher Handel in Paris: CAC 40 notiert zum Start im Plus (finanzen.ch)
|
14.05.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Wert Sanofi-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Sanofi von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
|
13.05.24
|FDA prüft Antrag von Regeneron und Sanofi für Dupixent vorrangig (Dow Jones)
|
10.05.24
|Novavax-Aktie +98 Prozent: Quartalsergebnis und Milliardendeal mit Sanofi treiben an (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Sanofi S.A.
|13.05.24
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.05.24
|Sanofi Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.05.24
|Sanofi Buy
|UBS AG
|10.05.24
|Sanofi Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.05.24
|Sanofi Buy
|UBS AG
|13.05.24
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.05.24
|Sanofi Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.05.24
|Sanofi Buy
|UBS AG
|10.05.24
|Sanofi Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.05.24
|Sanofi Buy
|UBS AG
|13.05.24
|Sanofi Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.05.24
|Sanofi Buy
|UBS AG
|06.05.24
|Sanofi Buy
|UBS AG
|25.04.24
|Sanofi Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.04.24
|Sanofi Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|13.05.24
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.04.24
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.02.24
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.02.24
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.02.24
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.05.24
|Sanofi Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.04.24
|Sanofi Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.04.24
|Sanofi Halten
|DZ BANK
|18.04.24
|Sanofi Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.03.24
|Sanofi Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Pascal R.Bersier
Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Pascal R. Bersier, geschäftsverantwortlicher von der Brevalia AG.
Was macht die Brevalia AG besonders aus? Im Interview spricht Pascal R. Bersier, Gründer und Geschäftsverantwortlicher von Brevalia AG mit François Bloch, Investment Stratege und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über innovative Ansätze und Transparenz in der Vermögensverwaltung:
✔️ Kundenorientierte Denkweise
✔️ Holistische Beratung
✔️ Performance durch Diversifizierung
✔️ Innovationsansätze und Zukunftsperspektiven
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones schliesst nach neuem Rekordhoch im Minus -- SMI & Co. im Feiertag -- DAX geht fester aus der Sitzung - 19'000-Punkte-Marke bleibt im Blick -- Asiens Aktienmärkte steigen letztlich an
Der heimische Aktienmarkt befand sich am Montag im Feiertag. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich am Montag mit freundlicher Tendenz. Die Wall Street notierte uneins. In Fernost standen die Börsenampeln zum Wochenstart auf Grün.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}