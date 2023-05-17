|
17.05.2023 22:01:19
Sanofi: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares – April 2023
Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Regulation of the French stock market authority)
Sanofi
a French société anonyme with a registered share capital of 2,521,494,572 €
Registered office : 46, avenue de la Grande Armée - 75017 Paris - France
Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 395 030 844
|Date
|
Total number of
issued shares
|Number of real
voting rights
(excluding treasury shares)
|Theoretical number of
voting rights
(including treasury shares)*
|April 30, 2023
|1,261,068,723
|1,406,078,073
|1,418,273,543
* Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
This information is also available on the internet website of Sanofi under « Regulated Information in France »:
https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/sanofi-share-and-adrs/share-overview/shares-and-voting-rights/
|Investor Relations Department
e-mail: investor.relations@sanofi.com
Attachment
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Sanofi S.A.
Analysen zu Sanofi S.A.
|02.05.23
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.05.23
|Sanofi Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.23
|Sanofi Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.04.23
|Sanofi Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.04.23
|Sanofi Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.05.23
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.05.23
|Sanofi Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.23
|Sanofi Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.04.23
|Sanofi Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.04.23
|Sanofi Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.05.23
|Sanofi Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.23
|Sanofi Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.04.23
|Sanofi Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.23
|Sanofi Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.04.23
|Sanofi Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.05.23
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.07.22
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.07.22
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.06.22
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.05.22
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.04.23
|Sanofi Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.23
|Sanofi Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.23
|Sanofi Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.04.23
|Sanofi Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.03.23
|Sanofi Neutral
|UBS AG
Merck, Nextera Energy & Thermo Fisher mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Merck, Nextera Energy & Thermo Fisher
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Schuldenstreit im Blick: SMI letztlich leichter -- DAX schliesst freundlich -- Wall Street zu Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Mittwoch Abgaben. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich höher. In Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Mittwoch deutlich in der Gewinnzone.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}