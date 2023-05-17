Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Sanofi Aktie
Sanofi: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares – April 2023

Sanofi
99.76 CHF 0.06%
Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Regulation of the French stock market authority)

Sanofi
a French société anonyme with a registered share capital of 2,521,494,572 €
Registered office : 46, avenue de la Grande Armée - 75017 Paris - France
Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 395 030 844

Date 

Total number of
issued shares

 		Number of real
voting rights
(excluding treasury shares)		Theoretical number of
voting rights
(including treasury shares)*
April 30, 20231,261,068,7231,406,078,0731,418,273,543

* Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

This information is also available on the internet website of Sanofi under « Regulated Information in France »:
https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/sanofi-share-and-adrs/share-overview/shares-and-voting-rights/

Investor Relations Department
e-mail: investor.relations@sanofi.com

 

 

Attachment


02.05.23 Sanofi Sell Deutsche Bank AG
02.05.23 Sanofi Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.04.23 Sanofi Hold Deutsche Bank AG
28.04.23 Sanofi Outperform Credit Suisse Group
27.04.23 Sanofi Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

