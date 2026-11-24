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24.11.2026 07:46:49
Sanofi Agrees To Acquire Insmed In $41 Bln Cash Deal; Insmed Stock Up 17% In Overnight
(RTTNews) - French drug major Sanofi SA (SNY, SNYNF, SAN.PA) announced Tuesday an agreement to acquire drug maker Insmed (INSM) for $175 per share in cash, reflecting a total equity value of around $41.0 billion or €37.6 billion.
In overnight activity, Insmed shares were jumping around 17% on the Nasdaq, at $174.44, after closing Monday's regular trading 5.5% higher.
SNY shares were trading 1.65% lower at $46.00 in overnight.
The consideration represents a premium of approximately 46% to Insmed's unaffected closing share price on November 18, the day prior to media reports of a possible deal.
The acquisition is expected to strengthen Sanofi's mid- to long-term growth profile. The transaction is expected to be accretive to Sanofi's business earnings per share by the end of 2028.
Sanofi projects the deal to improve its financial profile over the mid- and long-term and expand the company's portfolio in core focus areas.
The acquisition includes Insmed's BRINSUPRI (brensocatib) and ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), along with a differentiated, phase 3 clinical program, treprostinil palmitil inhalation powder (TPIP), which has potential across multiple rare respiratory diseases.
The acquisition also includes promising earlier-stage programs and research capabilities across immunology and rare diseases, reinforcing Sanofi's own innovation and immunology capabilities globally.
The proposed acquisition will not have any impact on Sanofi's financial guidance for 2026.
The deal has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies. Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of these conditions, the acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2027.
The closing of the transaction is subject to approval by Insmed shareholders, receipt of U.S. and certain non-U.S. regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.
Sanofi plans to fund the acquisition through a combination of debt financing and cash on hand.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Trading Signals: Swisscom - Zu viel des Guten?
Der „Blaue Riese“ zählt 2026 zu den Top-Performern des europäischen Telekomsektors. Jetzt steht die relativ hoch bewertete Swisscom-Aktie allerdings vor einem markanten Widerstand – Trader könnten darauf spekulieren, dass der Large Cap nach unten abprallt.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Sanofi S.A.
Analysen zu Sanofi S.A.
|23.11.26
|Sanofi Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.11.26
|Sanofi Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.11.26
|Sanofi Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.11.26
|Sanofi Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.11.26
|Sanofi Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.11.26
|Sanofi Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.11.26
|Sanofi Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.11.26
|Sanofi Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.11.26
|Sanofi Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.11.26
|Sanofi Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.11.26
|Sanofi Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.11.26
|Sanofi Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.11.26
|Sanofi Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.11.26
|Sanofi Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.11.26
|Sanofi Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.12.24
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.12.24
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.12.24
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.12.24
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.11.26
|Sanofi Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.11.26
|Sanofi Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.11.26
|Sanofi Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.11.26
|Sanofi Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|02.11.26
|Sanofi Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
US-Aktien im Gespräch: SEI Investments, Wabtec und BNY Mellon – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
Drei US-Unternehmen aus unterschiedlichen Branchen stehen im Fokus dieser Ausgabe des BX Morning Call:
✅ SEI Investments
✅ Wabtec
✅ Bank of New York Mellon
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
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