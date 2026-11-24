(RTTNews) - French drug major Sanofi SA (SNY, SNYNF, SAN.PA) announced Tuesday an agreement to acquire drug maker Insmed (INSM) for $175 per share in cash, reflecting a total equity value of around $41.0 billion or €37.6 billion.

In overnight activity, Insmed shares were jumping around 17% on the Nasdaq, at $174.44, after closing Monday's regular trading 5.5% higher.

SNY shares were trading 1.65% lower at $46.00 in overnight.

The consideration represents a premium of approximately 46% to Insmed's unaffected closing share price on November 18, the day prior to media reports of a possible deal.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Sanofi's mid- to long-term growth profile. The transaction is expected to be accretive to Sanofi's business earnings per share by the end of 2028.

Sanofi projects the deal to improve its financial profile over the mid- and long-term and expand the company's portfolio in core focus areas.

The acquisition includes Insmed's BRINSUPRI (brensocatib) and ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), along with a differentiated, phase 3 clinical program, treprostinil palmitil inhalation powder (TPIP), which has potential across multiple rare respiratory diseases.

The acquisition also includes promising earlier-stage programs and research capabilities across immunology and rare diseases, reinforcing Sanofi's own innovation and immunology capabilities globally.

The proposed acquisition will not have any impact on Sanofi's financial guidance for 2026.

The deal has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies. Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of these conditions, the acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2027.

The closing of the transaction is subject to approval by Insmed shareholders, receipt of U.S. and certain non-U.S. regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

Sanofi plans to fund the acquisition through a combination of debt financing and cash on hand.

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