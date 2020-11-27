SMI 10’498 0.1%  SPI 13’021 0.2%  Dow 29’872 -0.6%  DAX 13’287 0.0%  Euro 1.0800 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’511 0.0%  Gold 1’811 0.2%  Bitcoin 15’575 -8.5%  Dollar 0.9067 -0.2%  Öl 47.7 -2.4% 

27.11.2020 01:44:00

Sanne promotes Country Head in Mauritius

ST HELIER, Jersey, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanne, a leading global provider of alternative asset and corporate business services, has promoted Rubina Toorawa from Chief Operating Officer, Mauritius to the role of Country Head, Mauritius.

In her role, Rubina will have oversight of the Mauritius operations, including the group's business outsourcing leadership teams and business development function. Rubina will be taking over from Peter Nagle as he transitions to a newly created role as Managing Director, Global Head of Client Growth.

On the appointment, Rubina commented, "I am humbled by the opportunity to lead such a dynamic, focused and energised team. We have a strong business proposition and I look forward to working with our clients and partners to better align client services. Our valued clients and staff will always remain my top priority."

Mauritius, located between Asia and Africa, has evolved into an International Financial Centre of Excellence and high repute. With its reputable and strong regulatory framework, alongside a sophisticated banking platform, the island offers businesses an attractive hub to offer clients an extensive range of financial services. With ISAE 3402 (Type II) accreditation, Sanne has successfully integrated robust processes and controls within its operational model to deliver high-quality, cost-efficient solutions with great integrity and precision for detail.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343439/Rubina_Toorawa.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343440/Sanne_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sanne

