Sanna Yliniemi Appointed as Vice President, Centre Management at Citycon

HELSINKI, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon has appointed Sanna Yliniemi as the new Vice President, Centre Management. Prior to the new appointment, Yliniemi held the position of Vice President, Operations Development at Citycon. In her new position, Yliniemi is responsible at the Group level for the operations and results of the approximately 40 shopping centres owned by Citycon. Yliniemi is also a member of Citycon's Extended Management Committee.

Yliniemi has more than 15 years of experience in the retail sector and the shopping centre industry. She has been employed by Citycon for 10 years, since 2010. Prior to being appointed Vice President, Operations Development, Yliniemi held the position of Commercial Director at Citycon. Her responsibilities in her previous roles at Citycon have included the commercial planning and implementation of the refurbishment and expansion project of Iso Omena.

"I am very pleased that we were able to recruit internally for this position. Sanna has a long track record at Citycon, having held various roles in management and commercial development. This has enabled her to accumulate exceptionally diverse experience of the company's various operations. She is the right person to take charge of Citycon's shopping centre operations in the continuously changing business environment," says Henrica Ginström, Chief Operating Officer at Citycon.

"I have a lot of passion for the shopping centre industry, so I am very excited by this opportunity. In my previous role at Citycon, I was able to strengthen my expertise in areas including cost-efficient and systematic shopping centre procurement and investments, operations development, security and sustainability, and I had the opportunity to work at the Nordic level. I believe the experience I have accumulated previously will benefit me a great deal in my new role. I am pleased that Citycon has been able to regularly offer me new and interesting challenges for 10 years now," Sanna Yliniemi says.

Yliniemi took up her new position on 1 April and she is based at the Iso Omena office in Finland.

Citycon is a leading owner, developer and manager of urban grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic countries. The total value of the property portfolio managed by Citycon is approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Citycon is the leading shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

www.citycon.com

For further information, please contact:

Sanna Yliniemi

Vice President, Centre Management

Tel. +358-41-456-3421

sanna.yliniemi@citycon.com

Henrica Ginström

Chief Operating Officer

Tel. +358-50-554-4296

henrica.ginstrom@citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/sanna-yliniemi-appointed-as-vice-president--centre-management-at-citycon,c3080547

The following files are available for download: