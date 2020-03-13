Sanmina Expands Thailand Facility; Adds Custom Microelectronics and Optical Assembly Capabilities to Support High Growth Markets

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation (Nasdaq: SANM), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company that manufactures some of the world's most complex and innovative electronic, optical and mechanical products, today announced that it has expanded its facility in Thailand. Augmenting its existing mission critical products, the site now has advanced custom packaging and assembly capabilities to manufacture advanced optical, high speed and radio frequency (RF) microelectronic assemblies and products. This expansion supports rapid growth for new technology products across the networking, 5G, data center, automotive/LIDAR and aerospace and defense markets.

"A key priority at Sanmina is to leverage our vertical integration capabilities to help customers deliver innovative solutions that utilize the most advanced manufacturing methods and technologies," said Jeff Reece, EVP of Business Development, Communications Networks at Sanmina. "Extending our optical and RF microelectronics expertise to Thailand enables us to develop new products and quickly ramp to volume production for customers across a variety of markets."

Key differentiators at Sanmina's Thailand facility include:

Complete solution. Leveraging the core expertise of Sanmina engineering teams that specialize in RF, microelectronic and optical development, the expanded capabilities in Thailand build on Sanmina's global capabilities and integrated manufacturing services at the chip, component, module and complete system level.

Leveraging the core expertise of Sanmina engineering teams that specialize in RF, microelectronic and optical development, the expanded capabilities in build on Sanmina's global capabilities and integrated manufacturing services at the chip, component, module and complete system level. Updated state-of-the-art clean room. The clean room provides a sterile production environment required for key aspects of optical and microelectronics production. It is Class 1000 and Class 10,000 certified.

The clean room provides a sterile production environment required for key aspects of optical and microelectronics production. It is Class 1000 and Class 10,000 certified. New Sanmina-owned equipment . High-performance manufacturing equipment and mirroring capabilities enables the facility to quickly ramp production, while minimizing delays and costs associated with consignment of major manufacturing assets.

. High-performance manufacturing equipment and mirroring capabilities enables the facility to quickly ramp production, while minimizing delays and costs associated with consignment of major manufacturing assets. Deep experience and wide range of services. Sanmina Thailand has been successfully supporting its customers in the region across a variety of complex markets for more than 30 years. New customers can tap into a wide range of services from new product introduction and logistics, to after-market services.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud solutions, industrial, defense, medical and automotive. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Sanmina Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing, including the discussion regarding the Company's future prospects, contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties associated with economic conditions in the electronics industry, particularly in the principal industry sectors served by the Company, changes in customer requirements and in the volume of sales principal customers, the ability of Sanmina to effectively assimilate acquired businesses and achieve the anticipated benefits of its acquisitions, and competition and technological change. The Company's actual results of operations may differ significantly from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements as a result of these and other factors, including factors set forth in our Company's Annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200313/2749353-1

SOURCE Sanmina