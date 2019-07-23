+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
Sanmina Corporation Invites You To Join Its Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) announced today that it will host its third quarter fiscal 2019 earnings conference call on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 5:00 PM ET

What:

Sanmina Corporation's Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings



When: 

Monday, July 29, 2019 at 5:00 PM ET



Web Link:

www.sanmina.com



Teleconference
Information:

Dial in Number:

877.273.6760 – Domestic
706.634.6605 – International



Contact:

Sanmina Investor Relations at +1.408.964.3610

About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest-growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud solutions, industrial, defense, medical and automotive. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information regarding the company is available at http://www.sanmina.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/405449/SCI_Technology_Inc_Logo.jpg  

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanmina-corporation-invites-you-to-join-its-third-quarter-fiscal-2019-earnings-conference-call-300889650.html

SOURCE Sanmina Corporation

