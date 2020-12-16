SMI 10’341 -0.3%  SPI 12’877 -0.2%  Dow 30’199 1.1%  DAX 13’363 1.1%  Euro 1.0768 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’522 0.5%  Gold 1’857 0.2%  Bitcoin 17’208 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8852 -0.1%  Öl 50.6 -0.2% 
16.12.2020 08:00:00

Saniona’s Ownership Stake in Scandion Oncology Reduced Below 5% Following Scandion’s Successful Rights Issue

PRESS RELEASE

December 16, 2020

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced the reduction of its ownership stake in Scandion Oncology A/S (Spotlight Stock Market: SCOL) below 5%. This reduction is a result of a rights issue completed by Scandion Oncology on December 15, 2020.

Scandion Oncology was formed in 2017 through a spin-out of assets from Saniona. These assets included SCO-101, a first-in-class molecule targeting chemotherapy resistance, as well as related analogues and technical expertise.

For more information, please contact

Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer, Saniona. Office: + 1 (781) 810-9227. Email: trista.morrison@saniona.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:00 CET on December 16, 2020.

About Saniona
Saniona is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering innovative treatments for rare disease patients around the world. The company’s lead product candidate, Tesomet, is in mid-stage clinical trials for the rare diseases Prader-Willi syndrome and hypothalamic obesity. Saniona also has a broad pipeline derived from its proprietary ion channel discovery platform, with lead candidate SAN711 entering Phase 1 studies for rare neuropathic disorders. Saniona intends to develop and commercialize its rare disease products internally. The company has out-licensed other programs, which may provide future supplemental revenue. Saniona is based in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, Mass., U.S. The company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION). Read more at www.saniona.com.

Attachment


