SMI 12’890 -0.1%  SPI 16’438 -0.3%  Dow 36’860 0.2%  DAX 16’253 0.6%  Euro 1.0373 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’390 0.5%  Gold 1’824 0.6%  Bitcoin 42’620 1.4%  Dollar 0.9151 -0.1%  Öl 81.5 1.7% 
Jetzt Gratisaktie sichern
Saniona AB Aktie [Valor: 23876553 / ISIN: SE0005794617]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.01.2022 16:45:00

Saniona to participate in multiple upcoming virtual investor conferences

Saniona AB
8.75 SEK -3.10%
Kaufen Verkaufen

PRESS RELEASE

January 5, 2022

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced that it will present at multiple upcoming virtual investor conferences. Details are as follows:

LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access Event (Panel and 1:1 Meetings)
Date/Time: 6 January 2022, 2:00 p.m. ET / 20.00 CET
Presenter: Rami Levin, President and CEO
Panel Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/lifesci3/panel10/2456850

Aktiespararna Digital Share Evening
Date/Time: 12 January 2022, 1:00pm ET / 19.00 CET
Presenter: Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer
Website Link: https://www.aktiespararna.se/aktiviteter/digitala-aktiekvallen-12-januari-2022

HC Andersen Capital Company Introduction
Date/Time: 19 January 2022, 9:00 a.m. ET / 15.00 CET
Presenter: Rami Levin, President and CEO
Webcast Link: https://hcandersencapital643.clickmeeting.com/saniona-company-introduction/register

Aktieportföljen Live
Date/Time: 8 February 2022, 8:45 a.m. ET / 14.45 CET
Presenter: Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer
Website Link: Not yet available

As presenting times and live webcast links become available, they will be shared on the Saniona website in the Events & Presentations section: https://ir.saniona.com/events-and-presentations. Live webcasts will be available at the links provided. Subsequently, the recorded webcast events will be archived for approximately 90 days on Saniona’s website.

For more information, please contact
Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer, Saniona. Office: + 1 (781) 810-9227. Email: trista.morrison@saniona.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16:45 CET on 5 January 2022.

About Saniona
Saniona is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients suffering from rare diseases for which there are a lack of available treatment options. The company’s lead product candidate, Tesomet, is in mid-stage clinical trials for hypothalamic obesity and Prader-Willi syndrome, serious rare disorders characterized by severe weight gain, disturbances of metabolic functions and uncontrollable hunger. Saniona has developed a proprietary ion channel drug discovery engine anchored by IONBASE™, a database of more than 130,000 compounds, of which more than 20,000 are Saniona’s proprietary ion channel modulators. Through its ion channel expertise, Saniona is advancing two wholly-owned ion channel modulators, SAN711 and SAN903. SAN711 is in a Phase 1 clinical trial and may be applicable in the treatment of rare neuropathic disorders, and SAN903 is in preclinical development for rare inflammatory, fibrotic and hematological disorders. Led by an experienced scientific and operational team, Saniona has an established research organization in the Copenhagen area, Denmark, and a corporate office in the Boston, Massachusetts area, U.S. The company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION). Read more at http://www.saniona.com.

Attachment


﻿

Nachrichten zu Saniona AB

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Robert Halver: Jahresinterview Teil 2 – Ausblick 2022 | BX Swiss TV

Im zweiten Teil des grossen Jahresinterviews gibt Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG, einen Ausblick auf das Jahr 2022. Sollte sich das Pandemiegeschehen stabilisieren rechnet Robert Halver mit weniger Strapazierung der Konjunktur. Ausserdem erklärt er, welche Rolle die Notenbanken in der Krise haben. Ob das grosse Thema Inflation auch noch im Jahr 2022 relevant ist und wo die Aktienmärkte schätzungsweise in einem Jahr stehen, dazu wagt Robert Halver einen Blick in die Zukunft, im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

 

Robert Halver: Jahresinterview Teil 2 – Ausblick 2022 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16:24 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
16:19 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:15 AMD schwächelt trotz neuer Produkte
10:12 Marktüberblick: Daimler haussiert
04.01.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Nikkei 225 Index, S&P 500 Index®, EURO STOXX 50® Index, Swiss Market® Index
29.12.21 Robert Halver: Jahresinterview Teil 2 – Ausblick 2022 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.21 Anleger schon in Fest-Stimmung?
20.12.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie etwas fester: Novartis erzielt vor US-Gericht Erfolg in Gilenya-Patentstreit
CureVac-Aktie leichter: CureVac arbeitet an Impfstoff der zweiten Generation
Santhera-Aktie springt hoch: Santhera schliesst Lizenzabkommen für Vamorolone ab
Novartis-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Novartis-Pharma-Chefin betont Blockbuster-Potenzial von Leqvio
US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI letztlich etwas tiefer -- DAX verabschiedet sich im Plus -- Börsen in Asien schliessen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Holcim-Aktie im Plus: Holcim übernimmt US-Betonfirma Cowden
SMI etwas leichter -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich schwach
Nestlé-Aktie unter Druck: Jefferies-Analyst senkt Daumen für Nestlé
Trotz Buffetts Pessimismus: MicroStrategy-Chef Michael Saylor von Bitcoin-Erfolg überzeugt
UBS-Analysten: Die NVIDIA-Aktie ist ein "Top-Pick"

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit