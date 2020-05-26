Welche Anlageprodukte sind für Sie relevant? Bitte helfen Sie uns, Ihre Bedürfnisse besser zu verstehen und nehmen Sie an der 3-Minuten-Umfrage teil. -w-
26.05.2020 18:15:00

Saniona announces outcome of warrant exercise

PRESS RELEASE

May 26, 2020                                                            

 

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, announced today the outcome in the exercise of warrants of series TO 1, that was issued in connection with Saniona’s rights issue and directed issue in the first quarter of 2020. During the period May 11th – 25th, 2020, holders of warrants of series TO 1 had the right to subscribe for new shares, by exercise of warrants. In total, 970,797 warrants of series TO 1 were exercised, corresponding to a subscription rate of 65.61 percent. Saniona will thereby receive proceeds of approx. SEK 24.3 million, before issue costs, which amount to approx. SEK 0.4 million.

Number of shares and share capital
Saniona will receive proceeds of approx. SEK 24.3 million, before issue costs. Issue costs amount to approx. SEK 0.4 million. When the new shares have been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office ("Bolagsverket”), the total number of shares in Saniona will amount to 30,383,316 shares and the share capital will amount to SEK 1,519,165.80.

"We are grateful for the support from the shareholders and are of course pleased with the fact that investors see significant potential in the continued development of our pipeline as well as in the ongoing organizational expansion in the U.S.,” says Rami Levin, President & CEO. "We are now even better equipped to take the company to the next level.”

Financial advisor, legal advisor, and issuing agent
Sedermera Fondkommission is financial advisor and issuing agent and Setterwalls Advokatbyrå is legal advisor to Saniona in connection with the issue and exercise of warrants of series TO 1.

For more information regarding the warrants of series TO 1, please contact Sedermera Fondkommission
Phone: +46 40-615 14 10, Email: issuingservices@sedermera.se

For more information about Saniona, please contact
Rami Levin, President & CEO, Saniona. Mobile: +1 (781) 987 3144. Email: rami.levin@saniona.com

Anita Milland, Interim CFO & Head of IR. Mobile +45-20163432. Email: anita.milland@saniona.com

This information is such information as Saniona AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 06:15 p.m. CEST on May 26, 2020.

About Saniona
Saniona is a rare disease biopharmaceutical company focused on research, development and commercialization of treatments for the central nervous system. The company has four programs in clinical development. Saniona intends to develop and commercialize treatments for rare disease indications such as Prader-Willi syndrome and hypothalamic obesity on its own. The research is focused on ion channels and the company has a broad portfolio of research programs. Saniona also has out-licensing agreements with Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Productos Medix, S.A de S.V and Cadent Therapeutics. Saniona is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and in Boston, US. The company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION). Read more at www.saniona.com.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION
The information in this press release does not contain or constitute an offer to acquire, subscribe or otherwise trade in shares, warrants or other securities in Saniona.  An offer to the persons concerned to subscribe for units consisting of warrants in Saniona has only been made through the prospectus that Saniona published on February 14, 2020.

 

Attachment

