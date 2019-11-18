+++ deriBX - Der neue und innovative Handelsplatz der BX Swiss. Mehr erfahren! +++ -w-
<
18.11.2019 22:05:00

Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Participation at the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today that management will present at the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 21 at 4:40 p.m. GMT in London, UK.

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed via a link on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events and Presentations.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics is committed to translating ground-breaking science into genomic medicines with the potential to transform patients’ lives using gene therapy, ex vivo gene-edited cell therapy, and in vivo genome editing and gene regulation. For more information about Sangamo, visit www.sangamo.com.

