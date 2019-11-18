|
18.11.2019 22:05:00
Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Participation at the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today that management will present at the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 21 at 4:40 p.m. GMT in London, UK.
The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed via a link on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events and Presentations.
About Sangamo Therapeutics
Sangamo Therapeutics is committed to translating ground-breaking science into genomic medicines with the potential to transform patients’ lives using gene therapy, ex vivo gene-edited cell therapy, and in vivo genome editing and gene regulation. For more information about Sangamo, visit www.sangamo.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005718/en/
Nachrichten zu Sangamo Therapeutics Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Sangamo Therapeutics Incmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI schliesst nach neuem Allzeithoch fester -- US-Börsen behaupten sich -- DAX beendet Tag mit roten Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung zum Start in die neue Woche freundlich. Im deutschen Handel übernahmen dagegen die Bären das Ruder. Mit Vorsicht bewegten sich Börsianer an der Wall Street über das Parkett. In Fernost griffen Anleger am Montag zu.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}