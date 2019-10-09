Sandy Spencer From Expert Business and Professional Services Discusses 6 Things Professional Resume Writers Should Recommend When Creating Mid-Career Resumes

PLANTATION, Fla., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When on the hunt for a job in Plantation, Florida, choosing to hire a resume writer to maximize opportunities for one's middle of career is a difficult choice. Those looking to land a mid-career management position should consider hiring a professional resume writer to help take their career to the next level.

Several people who hired a resume writer for mid-career advancement credit that decision with how quickly they were selected for an interview. It does make sense. The process a professional resume writer uses is designed to get an interview. Using their industry knowledge and experience, resume writers, like those at Expert Business and Professional Services , curate a professional document that highlights a candidate's experience and skill set in a way that gets noticed. Go to www.myexpertresume for more information.

Even though hiring a resume writer has worked for some, it's understandable to still be skeptical. Resumes are personal and include personal experiences and accomplishments. For that reason, and many others, it can be difficult to trust a professional resume writer to get it right. On top of that, knowing what a resume writer should recommend and how to tell if they are behind the times can be challenging. With so many different schools of thought out there, what really works to land an interview isn't exactly common knowledge. Professional resume writers should mention some basic tips and recommend some common changes to update a resume. The following six things should help job seekers determine the capability of a professional resume writer.

Professional Resume Writers Who Write Mid-career Resumes Should Recommend These Six Things

Before discussing the six things resume writers for mid-career resumes should recommend, it's important to discuss what they should know. When shopping around for a resume writer, make sure they demonstrate knowledge about the industry and about keywords. Nearly every employer and recruiter are using an ATS system to screen and hire. Professional resume writers, like those at Expert Business and Professional Services, are able to help a candidate's resume to include the right keywords to get through that preliminary screening. Inquire about how ATS systems affect resume selection by calling (954) 236-9558.

Professional resume writers should also be willing to help a candidate understand how to conduct themselves in the interview. After all, getting hired isn't just about getting a resume noticed. Candidates in Plantation, Florida who hire a resume writer who understands these six things and goes the extra mile to offer interview guidance will see better results.

1. Moving the Education Section

A resume writer for people in their mid-careers will know that, after three years in the working world, the education a candidate has should come closer to the end of the document. Switching to a management career already implies that experience is required and that an education was obtained. Hiring managers are looking less at the college attended than they are at the list of accomplishments and assets a potential employee has.

2. Highlighting a shortlist of core competencies

A professional resume writer will utilize this section for more than one purpose. A list of core skill sets at the top of a resume helps those skimming over a resume see the most important parts first. Since they only take about eight seconds to look it over, that list proves to be a key selling point. Not just for the hiring managers though, for the ATS computer tracking systems too. A professional resume writer recommends using this list as a place to also include keywords for computerized scanners and ATS systems is worth the investment.

3. Quantifying information with numbers and facts

A good resume writer will recommend quantifying statements instead of using broad generalizations. When a candidate lists that they increased profits without saying by how much, there's some doubt left in the hiring manager's mind. Including specifics that back up statements, like numbers and percentages, will go a long way in differentiating a candidate from the crowd. A professional resume writer at Expert Business and Professional Services will know to tell a candidate to reword their accomplishments to include specifics when needed.

4. Use work history to show career progression

This could be the most important thing to look for when hiring a professional resume writer. They should recommend that work experience is displayed in a way that shows progression. Listing places of employment and duties performed is not enough to get noticed and a good professional resume writer will know that. Starting with the most recent position first, the list of achievements should clearly show that more responsibility has been taken on and bigger achievements have been made throughout the candidate's career.

5. Split up job roles into manageable lists

A professional resume writer should understand how to make the progression from the previous step easily noticeable. One of the ways commonly recommended is to split the description of each role into sections. Responsibilities and Key Achievements are the two categories often used by resume writers. Depending on the industry and the type of job posting, other categories may be recommended.

6. Worry less about the length

Professional resume writers for mid-career resumes know that the one-page resume is for college graduates and entry-level employees. After a few years of experience, a candidate earns more accolades than will fit on one page, and for hiring managers, that is a good thing. Resume writers that are up-to-date on trends will recommend spending the space to highlight achievements and show progress over squeezing it all in one page.

7. Hiring a mid-career resume writer with confidence

Candidates that are seeking to hire a professional resume writer in Plantation, Florida, should screen them before making a choice. Not all resume writers are created equal, and some still use tactics that employers see as outdated and hard to read. This list of recommendations a professional resume writer should have can help weed out those who won't be worth the money. It's important to choose a resume writer who understands how to get noticed and the language of the industry. Choosing a resume writer, like Expert Business and Professional Services, that stays on top of trends and offers interview guidance is the best way for a candidate to ensure their investment is worth it.

For more information about professional resumes and LinkedIn profile writing services, call (954) 236-9558 or go to www.myexpertresume.com. Expert Business and Professional Services is responsible for this press release.

