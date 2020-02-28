Sandwich, MA Oral Surgeon, Dr. William Lane, Rejuvenates the Function and Aesthetics of Smiles with Full Mouth Reconstruction

Sandwich, MA, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patients who are dissatisfied with the appearance or function of their mouth can receive full mouth reconstruction from distinguished Sandwich, MA oral surgeon, Dr. William Lane. When performed by an oral surgeon, full mouth reconstruction can include advanced procedures like bone grafting and facial trauma treatments to help patients who may have suffered from an accident or whose mouth causes them constant discomfort. After full mouth reconstruction, patients can return to a healthy, natural lifestyle.

"Patients that we see with a dentition that is significantly diseased complain mostly about function, such as not being able to eat what they want or digest their food properly. Secondarily, they have the issue of appearance, the cosmetic aspect of the problem," says Dr. Lane. "They are motivated by pain or active disease, and for many, it is ongoing and something they have dealt with for years and years. We are able to help them through a variety of means."

Full mouth reconstruction is designed to transform a flawed, damaged mouth into one that is both functional and attractive again. Patients may need full mouth reconstruction after an accident or trauma, or if advanced disease is present. Dr. Lane begins every consultation with an in-depth evaluation of the patient's mouth and a discussion on their wants, needs and smile goals. The full mouth reconstruction is then planned and may include one or multiple procedures with the end goal of a healthy, functional and attractive mouth. Treatments that may be performed in a full mouth reconstruction include:



Dental implants

Bone grafting

Tooth extraction

Facial trauma treatments

Oral surgeons like Dr. Lane are uniquely qualified to perform full mouth reconstruction treatments due to their skill, training and experience. In cases where a patient needs dental implants to complete their smile but does not have enough jawbone to secure the implants, Dr. Lane performs bone grafting. Bone grafting requires delicate and careful skill to restore bone volume, both filling in the facial appearance and creating enough bone for an oral surgeon to place a dental implant. Dr. Lane has years of dental and surgical experience behind him and uses some of the most modern technology in dentistry today. For patients with dental anxiety, he offers sedation, including advanced IV sedation, to block sensations of discomfort and help patients relax.

Those in need of restorative dentistry to improve the function of their mouth or the appearance of their smile are encouraged to make an appointment with Sandwich, MA oral surgeon, Dr. Lane, by visiting http://www.laneoralsurgery.com or calling 508-746-8700 to schedule a consultation. Appointments can be made at both their Plymouth, MA and Sandwich, MA locations.

About the Oral Surgeon

Lane Oral Surgery offers oral and maxillofacial surgical care at their offices in Plymouth, MA and Sandwich, MA. Renowned oral surgeon, Dr. William Lane graduated from Harvard University, received his doctorate from Boston University, and completed his residency training in oral and maxillofacial surgery in a combined program at Boston University and Tufts University. Dr. Lane created the revolutionary SmileOn!™ same day full mouth dental implant solution to help patients with missing teeth regain their smile, their confidence, and normal dental function. In addition to his SmileOn! solution, Dr. Lane offers bone grafting, wisdom teeth removal, and full mouth reconstruction. The entire team at Lane Oral Surgery is devoted to restoring and enhancing the natural beauty of smiles. To learn more about Dr. Lane, his practice, and the services offered at Lane Oral Surgery, visit http://www.laneoralsurgery.com or call 508-746-8700 to schedule a consultation.

