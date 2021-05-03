SMI 11’119 0.9%  SPI 14’284 0.7%  Dow 34’160 0.8%  DAX 15’236 0.7%  Euro 1.0994 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’000 0.6%  Gold 1’792 0.3%  Bitcoin 52’902 2.4%  Dollar 0.9113 -0.2%  Öl 67.6 0.6% 
03.05.2021 20:05:00

Sandwich Lovers Rejoice! Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Debuts First Brooklyn Location

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand crafted sandwiches, debuted the first Brooklyn location at 88 Livingston Street. Capriotti's brings the Brooklyn community its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.

Capriotti's Logo (PRNewsfoto/Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop)

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie, made with our fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw and the cheesesteak is made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppers. The Brooklyn Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services with partners including Uber Eats, Doordash and Postmates. The new shop brought 24 jobs to the Brooklyn community.

Brooklyn Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The restaurant also features online ordering. Capriotti's in Brooklyn offers catering for any event from corporate events to birthday parties with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches or a hot homemade meatball bar.

Capriotti's is open from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Friday. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at 347-763-0250.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop
Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Media Contact: Leah Trice, Fishman PR | ltrice@fishmanpr.com | 847-945-1300

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandwich-lovers-rejoice-capriottis-sandwich-shop-debuts-first-brooklyn-location-301282379.html

SOURCE Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

﻿

