13.09.2019 11:10:00

Sandvik Receives Major Tubular Order for the Energy Industry

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik Materials Technology has received a large order for advanced tubes for the oil and gas industry; OCTG tubes. The order was booked in the third quarter 2019 and is valued at about 400 million SEK with deliveries scheduled as from the first half of 2020.

"I am very pleased that we again prove to be a strong supplier of high value-added tubular products for the energy segment," says Michael Andersson, Head of Tube Division, Sandvik Materials Technology.

Stockholm, 13 September 2019

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Ann-Sofie Nordh, Vice President Investor Relations, phone: +46-8-456-14-94 or Martin Blomgren, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46-70-577-0549.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/sandvik-receives-major-tubular-order-for-the-energy-industry,c2902780

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/2902780/1104877.pdf

Sandvik receives major tubular order for the energy industry

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandvik-receives-major-tubular-order-for-the-energy-industry-300917719.html

SOURCE Sandvik

SMI schwächelt -- DAX freundlich -- Börsen in Fernost zum Schluss mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kommt am Freitag nicht so recht vom Fleck. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich mit positiver Tendenz. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es vor dem Wochenende bergauf.

