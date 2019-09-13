Sandvik receives major tubular order for the energy industry

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik Materials Technology has received a large order for advanced tubes for the oil and gas industry; OCTG tubes. The order was booked in the third quarter 2019 and is valued at about 400 million SEK with deliveries scheduled as from the first half of 2020.

"I am very pleased that we again prove to be a strong supplier of high value-added tubular products for the energy segment," says Michael Andersson, Head of Tube Division, Sandvik Materials Technology.

Stockholm, 13 September 2019

Sandvik AB

