Sandvik distributes proforma numbers for Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik announced on 28 October 2019 that the agreement to divest the majority of Drilling and Completions (Varel) was signed. As earlier stated, the related write-down impacted the net profit in the fourth quarter of 2019 by -3.9 billion SEK, out of which -4.2 billion SEK impacted operating profit negatively whilst impact on taxes was positive by +0.3 billion SEK.

Related to the ongoing divestment, Varel has been moved out of Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology and is instead reported in Other Operations until expected closure of the deal, during the first quarter of 2020.

In line with the decentralized model, Sandvik has simultaneously re-allocated the lease stock related to mining equipment from Group activities to Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, hence capital employeed in Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology has increased by about 3 billion SEK on average.

Proforma numbers allow for both the ongoing divestment and the re-allocation of capital employed.

Sandvik Mining andRock Technology Q1 2018 Q22018 Q32018 Q42018 FY2018 Q12019 Q22019 Q32019



















Order intake 9,832 10,986 10,036 10,988 41,842 11,369 11,318 11,006

Revenues 8,926 10,471 10,406 11,254 41,058 10,103 11,233 11,244

Operating profit 1,422 1,867 1,933 2,170 7,452 1,817 2,126 2,014

% of revenues 15.9 17.8 19.2 19.3 18.2 18.0 18.9 17.9

Adjusted operating profit* 1,422 1,867 1,993 2,260 7,542 1,817 2,126 2,338

% of revenues 15.9 17.8 19.2 20.1 18.4 18.0 18.9 20.8

Return on capital employed 32.6 32.5 33.0 33.9 33.9 33.1 32.4 31.3

No. of employees 14,229 14,463 14,492 14,397 14,397 14,543 14,794 14,555



































Other Operations, consisting of Varel and items related to previous divestments (Hyperion and Sandvik Process Systems).





Operations Q1 2018 Q22018 Q32018 Q42018 FY2018 Q12019 Q22019 Q32019

















Order intake 1,365 1,343 432 465 3,605 471 549 510 Revenues 1,260 1,403 432 465 3,560 471 549 510 Operating profit 82 70 557 -50 659 -45 85 -8 % of revenues 6.5 5.0 129.0 -10.8 18.5 -9.5 15.4 -1.6 Adjusted operating profit* 82 70 -61 -50 41 -45 -26 -8 % of revenues 6.5 5.0 -14.2 -10.8 1.1 -9.5 -4.7 -1.6 Return on capital employed 53.8 54.5 67.0 10.3 10.3 9.0 10.0 -0.4 No. of employees 2,547 2,611 1,102 1,089 1,089 1,061 1,098 1,095

*Adjusted for items impacting comparability

Stockholm, 10 January 2020



Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Ann-Sofie Nordh, Vice President Investor Relations, phone: +46-8 456-14-94 or Martin Blomgren, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46-70-577-0549.

