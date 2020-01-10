|
10.01.2020 16:43:00
Sandvik Distributes Proforma Numbers for Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology
SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik announced on 28 October 2019 that the agreement to divest the majority of Drilling and Completions (Varel) was signed. As earlier stated, the related write-down impacted the net profit in the fourth quarter of 2019 by -3.9 billion SEK, out of which -4.2 billion SEK impacted operating profit negatively whilst impact on taxes was positive by +0.3 billion SEK.
Related to the ongoing divestment, Varel has been moved out of Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology and is instead reported in Other Operations until expected closure of the deal, during the first quarter of 2020.
In line with the decentralized model, Sandvik has simultaneously re-allocated the lease stock related to mining equipment from Group activities to Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, hence capital employeed in Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology has increased by about 3 billion SEK on average.
Proforma numbers allow for both the ongoing divestment and the re-allocation of capital employed.
Sandvik Mining andRock Technology
Q1 2018
Q22018
Q32018
Q42018
FY2018
Q12019
Q22019
Q32019
Order intake
9,832
10,986
10,036
10,988
41,842
11,369
11,318
11,006
Revenues
8,926
10,471
10,406
11,254
41,058
10,103
11,233
11,244
Operating profit
1,422
1,867
1,933
2,170
7,452
1,817
2,126
2,014
% of revenues
15.9
17.8
19.2
19.3
18.2
18.0
18.9
17.9
Adjusted operating profit*
1,422
1,867
1,993
2,260
7,542
1,817
2,126
2,338
% of revenues
15.9
17.8
19.2
20.1
18.4
18.0
18.9
20.8
Return on capital employed
32.6
32.5
33.0
33.9
33.9
33.1
32.4
31.3
No. of employees
14,229
14,463
14,492
14,397
14,397
14,543
14,794
14,555
Other Operations, consisting of Varel and items related to previous divestments (Hyperion and Sandvik Process Systems).
Operations
Q1 2018
Q22018
Q32018
Q42018
FY2018
Q12019
Q22019
Q32019
Order intake
1,365
1,343
432
465
3,605
471
549
510
Revenues
1,260
1,403
432
465
3,560
471
549
510
Operating profit
82
70
557
-50
659
-45
85
-8
% of revenues
6.5
5.0
129.0
-10.8
18.5
-9.5
15.4
-1.6
Adjusted operating profit*
82
70
-61
-50
41
-45
-26
-8
% of revenues
6.5
5.0
-14.2
-10.8
1.1
-9.5
-4.7
-1.6
Return on capital employed
53.8
54.5
67.0
10.3
10.3
9.0
10.0
-0.4
No. of employees
2,547
2,611
1,102
1,089
1,089
1,061
1,098
1,095
*Adjusted for items impacting comparability
Stockholm, 10 January 2020
Sandvik AB
For further information, contact Ann-Sofie Nordh, Vice President Investor Relations, phone: +46-8 456-14-94 or Martin Blomgren, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46-70-577-0549.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/sandvik-distributes-proforma-numbers-for-sandvik-mining-and-rock-technology,c3006009
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3006009/1172649.pdf
Sandvik distributes proforma numbers for Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandvik-distributes-proforma-numbers-for-sandvik-mining-and-rock-technology-300984961.html
SOURCE Sandvik
Nachrichten zu Sandvik ABmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Sandvik ABmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI stabil -- DAX im Plus -- Wall Street erklimmt neue Rekorde -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Anleger am Schweizer Aktienmarkt gehen am Freitag in Deckung, während sich der deutsche Leitindex freundlich präsentiert. An den US-Börsen geht die Rekordjagd weiter. Die asiatischen Börsen beruhigten sich nach einer wechselhaften Woche.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}