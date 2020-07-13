Sandvik Capital Markets Day in November 2020 to be held as a virtual event

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik invites institutional investors, financial analysts and financial media to a virtual Capital Markets Day on 3 November.

Presentations will be held by Stefan Widing, President and CEO and Tomas Eliasson, CFO as well as by business area management. The event will give participants an update on the strategy and development of Sandvik and will be live streamed on home.sandvik

It has previously been announced that Sandvik will arrange its Capital Markets Day in co-ordination with SKF and Volvo, including visits to Sandvik's and SKF's sites in Austria and then onwards to Volvo in Sweden.

Due to the circumstances of Covid-19, all three companies will run their Capital Markets Days virtually on the same dates previously announced.

Please save the date 3 November 2020 for Sandvik's virtual Capital Markets Day.

A formal invitation with agenda and details for virtual participation will be sent out closer to date of the event.

Stockholm, 13 July 2020

Sandvik AB

