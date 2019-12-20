<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.12.2019 15:23:00

Sandvik Acquires QCT's Division for Cutting Tools

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seco Tools, a division of Sandvik Machining Solutions, has reached an agreement to acquire the cutting tools division of QUIMMCO CENTRO TECNOLÓGICO (QCT), a privately owned Mexican company offering integral machining solutions.

"I am pleased that we continue to pursue the pronounced ambition to grow the solid carbide tools business. This acquisition fits very well with our long-term growth strategy and I would like to welcome QCT's division to the family of Sandvik Machining Solutions", says Lars Bergström, President of Sandvik Machining Solutions.

With more than 20 years' experience in the Mexican market, QCT has strong capabilities in designing and manufacturing custom made cutting tools. The acquisition enhances Seco Tools' manufacturing and reconditioning capabilities on the growing Mexican market, serving customers in a wide range of industries, including aerospace, automotive, energy and transportation.

"The acquisition of QCT's cutting tools division expands our capabilities in custom made tools, meaning further long-term support in our productivity offering to customers", says Fredrik Vejgården, President of Seco Tools.

In 2018, QCT's cutting tools division generated revenues of about 90 million SEK with 130 employees.

The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The deal has a limited impact to earnings per share from the start. The transaction is expected to close no later than during the second quarter 2020 and is subject to customary approvals.

For further information, contact Ann-Sofie Nordh, Vice President Investor Relations, phone: +46-8 456-14-94 or Martin Blomgren, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46-70-577-0549.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/sandvik-acquires-qct-s-division-for-cutting-tools,c2996670

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/2996670/1165658.pdf

Sandvik acquires QCTâ€™s division for cutting tools

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandvik-acquires-qcts-division-for-cutting-tools-300978345.html

SOURCE Sandvik

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Sandvik ABmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Sandvik ABmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:00
Fulminante Preisrally von Palladium
09:37
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
07:17
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Korrektur im Aufwärtstrend / Adecco – Abwärtskorrektur durch?
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sandvik AB 17.49 14.63% Sandvik AB

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swatch-Tochter ETA mit Verkaufsverbot belegt - Aktie von schwachen Exportzahlen belastet
Clariant-Aktie legt zu: Clariant verkauft Division in Milliarden-Deal
Jeff Bezos glaubt an Amazons Untergang - So will er das Unvermeidliche aufhalten
Deutsche Bank: So könnte es für Bitcoin & Co. in den nächsten zehn Jahren weitergehen
BIS fordert eine strengere Handhabung von Bitcoin und Co.
Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- SMI beendet den Handel etwas fester -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Abschlägen
Schmolz+Bickenbach gibt Resultate des Bezugsrechtsangebots bekannt - Aktie klettert kräftig
Tesla-Aktie knackt 400-Dollar-Marke und rauscht an Daimler und BMW vorbei
Novartis will teuerstes Medikament der Welt bis zu 100 Mal kostenlos abgeben
Nestlé bringt Herta in ein Joint Venture mit Casa Tarradellas ein - Nestlé-Aktie im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street etwas höher erwartet -- SMI auf Rekordjagd -- DAX legt zu -- Aktienmärkte in Fernost schliessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Die Wall Street dürfte sich am Freitag mit positiver Tendenz zeigen. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ist die Stimmung freundlich. Der DAX verbucht zum 'Hexensabbat' Gewinne. Asiens Börsen notierten vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;