SandRidge Energy Aktie [Valor: 34051354 / ISIN: US80007P8692]
02.10.2024 00:29:46

SandRidge Energy Appoints Vincent Intrieri As Chairman

(RTTNews) - SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) said it has appointed Vincent Intrieri as Chairman effective October 1, 2024.

Intrieri is the Founder and CEO of VDA Capital Management LLC, a private investment fund founded in 2017. Intrieri was previously employed by Carl C. Icahn-related entities in various investment-related capacities from 1998 to 2016. From 2008 to 2016, Intrieri served as Senior Managing Director of Icahn Capital LP, the entity through which Carl C. Icahn manages private investment funds.

SandRidge Energy noted that Jonathan Frates will step down as Chairman of the Board, effective October 1, 2024, to transition to the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective October 21, 2024.

Frates has served most recently as Investment Director of Vision One Management Partners, a Miami-based investment manager from July 2022 through September 2024. Prior to Vision One, Frates served as Managing Director and Head of Family Office of Daughters Capital Corp., a single-family office from July 2021 through June 2022, and as Managing Director of Icahn Enterprises L.P., a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses, from November 2015 through July 2021. Prior to Icahn Enterprises, Frates held roles at First Acceptance Corp., Diamond A Ford Corp., and Wachovia Securities LLC. Frates has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company since June 2018.

SandRidge Energy noted that Brandon Brown, Sr., will assume the role of Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer. Brown most recently served as Chief Financial Officer since September 2023 and as the Company's Corporate Controller since June 2020.

