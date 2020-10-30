Sandra Day O'Connor Institute For American Democracy Launched

PHOENIX, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the wishes of retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, founder of her namesake nonprofit organization, the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute For American Democracy has been announced. "Society, at all levels has a need to work together to solve the many problems facing our nation," Justice O'Connor has stated. "We'd like to create an atmosphere again where there is room for a civil debate and consensus-building."

The Sandra Day O'Connor Institute For American Democracy reflects the organization's commitment to "civics for life" ~ its belief in lifelong civics learning for all generations that promotes the fundamentals and strength of our democracy. Civil discourse, civic engagement and civics education are the primary programmatic areas for the Institute, providing a spectrum for multi-generational impact.

"Preserving our republic requires educating all Americans on the structure and function of government together with the significance of their roles as engaged citizens," noted Board Chair Matthew P. Feeney. "We take inspiration from our founder, the 102nd member and first woman appointed to the United States Supreme Court, one of the few members of the Court who served in all three branches of government."

By building upon Justice O'Connor's powerful legacy, the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute For American Democracy is at the crossroads of a unique and historic opportunity to establish a premier institute that will embody all that Justice O'Connor stood for and worked her entire life. Among programs now offered by the Institute are the O'Connor U Civics Challenge for youth, Lab 102 for Millennials and Gen Z, and webcasts for adults such as the Constitution Series: Equality And Justice For All.

Sarah Suggs, President and CEO of the Institute, stated, "When our organization was founded following Justice O'Connor's retirement from the U.S. Supreme Court, our early focus was on domestic violence and local civic engagement initiatives. More recently, COVID-19 prompted us to reflect on an earlier directive from Justice O'Connor that we should focus on the advancement of American democracy. Thus, the evolution of our mission is to now help guarantee that the never-ending work to 'form a more perfect union' will transpire in the name of an American icon who strove so fiercely in that worthy project."

To learn more about the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute For American Democracy, visit www.oconnorinstitute.org/americandemocracy

Founded by Justice O'Connor following her retirement from the U.S. Supreme Court, the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute For American Democracy, a nonprofit, non-partisan 501(c)(3), continues her distinguished legacy and lifetime work to advance American democracy through multi-generational civics education, civil discourse and civic engagement.

