Sandline Discovery Leverages NexLP's Cognitive AI to Deliver Leading Behavioral and Linguistic Intelligence

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandline Discovery, a premier litigation support and eDiscovery service provider, has selected NexLP's cognitive AI platform to assist in delivering new innovative analysis services to its growing global client base.

Leveraging powerful data analytics and machine-learning driven tools are at the heart of today's discovery needs and Sandline recognized the need to stay ahead of the curve. Specifically citing its behavioral analytics capabilities, Sandline is leveraging NexLP's Story Engine platform to help clients uncover matters for enhanced legal investigation processes by analyzing patterns across multi-lingual data.

"The combination of AI models and NexLP's best-in-class classification and behavioral intelligence algorithms makes it faster for our teams to uncover hidden patterns within the data," said Dan Cohen, Director of Business Development for Sandline Discovery. "Partnering with NexLP brings to bare the latest AI technology for our diverse client base, helping them achieve their goals faster and more efficiently."

Through Story Engine's capabilities, Sandline can strengthen its bid against competitors by delivering enhanced foreign language classification in many dialects that traditional language review programs fail to deliver at the speed, accuracy and context needed for today's complex discovery matter review.

"Sandline's ability to recognize the value of our sentiment and behavioral analysis to serve their clients better allowed their team to get up and running quicker than other market solutions allow," said Jay Leib, CEO and Co-Founder of NexLP. "This collaboration ensures Sandline's clients have access to the latest discovery tools to aid complex investigations in the most cost-effective manner possible."

About Sandline Discovery

Sandline Discovery is a premier litigation support and eDiscovery service provider, assisting legal teams in the United States and globally. Sandline specializes in delivering innovative digital evidence solutions with exceptional, high-touch service. Providing digital forensics, eDiscovery solutions, managed review and litigation consulting services, the Sandline team works alongside case teams and attorneys on the most complex discovery matters to deliver insightful service, measurable value and clarity where there's complexity. For more information, visit sandlinediscovery.com.

About NexLP

NexLP's Story Engine™ uses AI and machine learning to derive actionable insight from structured and unstructured data to help law firms and enterprises mitigate risk and untapped opportunities faster and with a greater understanding of context. NexLP's Story Engine™ harnesses AI and machine learning to derive actionable insights from structured and unstructured data to deliver operational efficiencies & proactive risk mitigation for legal, corporate and compliance teams. For more information, visit nexlp.com.

