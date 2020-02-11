11.02.2020 19:48:00

Sandler Research Center Launches First Survey Of 2020

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The Sandler Research Center, which was created in partnership with Top Sales World, continues to explore the dynamics of selling today, tomorrow, and into the future.  The first two surveys, completed in 2019, were The Essential Components for Sustaining Overachieving Sales Performance & The Client Experience.  Results are available at www.sandler.com/research. 

(PRNewsfoto/Sandler Training)

The Client Experience Survey focused on 5 key areas:

  • The Client Journey
  • Identifying Critical Moments
  • Benchmarking for Client Satisfaction
  • Engaging the Team
  • Sustaining Symbiotic Value

Questions included:

Has your company identified its "critical moments"?
16% of respondents said they had identified their critical moments

Does your organization have a formal process for reviewing performance with your most important clients?
48% of respondents said they have a formal process in place

When asked what element of their typical client's journey could be improved, the top three responses were: 
Communications, Qualification, and Discovery

The first survey for 2020, The Hunt for New Clients, is now open.  Every organization should allocate an appropriate amount of time prospecting for, and securing, new clients.  Too few have a clearly defined strategy that maximizes the selling time and minimizes the costs related to this exercise.  To participate, please visit www.sandler.com/survey; the survey closes February 25, 2020.  Only survey respondents will receive the complete report including not only the statistics but observations, thoughts, and recommendations.

Sandler (www.Sandler.com) dominates the global training market through an unparalleled network of more than 250 local offices worldwide and professionals in more than 30 countries, as well as a stellar Corporate Accounts division at the world headquarters.  Serving global enterprise organizations as well as small to medium-sized businesses, Sandler's experts offer leading-edge expertise on a wide range of sales, sales management, leadership, and management topics. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandler-research-center-launches-first-survey-of-2020-301003128.html

SOURCE Sandler

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17:00
SMI steigt munter weiter – AMS im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
13:35
UBS Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:30
Gold in Euro mit neuem Rekordhoch
13:13
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Gilead Sciences Inc
09:43
Vontobel: BRC mit tiefer Barriere auf Schweizer Aktien
09:28
SMI vor neuem Hoch
10.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
27.01.20
20-JÄHRIGE ANLEIHEN IM ZINSMARKT
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
SMI steigt munter weiter – AMS im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wieso der Euro zum Franken auf tiefsten Stand seit 3 Jahren sinkt
Roche erreicht in Alzheimer-Studie mit Gantenerumab Ziele nicht - Aktie gleicht Verluste teils aus
ams-Aktie dreht ins Minus: ams vollführt im Schlussquartal einen Umsatz- und Gewinnsprung
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Tesla-Aktie: Kursfeuerwerk elektrisiert und schockiert zugleich
Rohstoffe im Blick: Diese Chancen haben Anleger durch den E-Boom
US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst über 11'100 Punkten -- DAX mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Neuer CS-Chef Gottstein sieht Wachstum in Asien und Schwellenländern - Credit Suisse-Aktie in Grün
SMI letztlich fester -- US-Börsen steigen -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich tiefer
Coronavirus & Co.: Profitiert der Bitcoin von Krisen?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst über 11'100 Punkten -- DAX mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
An der heimischen Börse herrschte Rekordlaune. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt konnte der DAX ein neues Hoch erklimmen. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Dienstag freundlich. Die Märkte in Fernost wiesen ebenfalls grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;