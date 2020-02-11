Sandler Research Center Launches First Survey Of 2020

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The Sandler Research Center, which was created in partnership with Top Sales World, continues to explore the dynamics of selling today, tomorrow, and into the future. The first two surveys, completed in 2019, were The Essential Components for Sustaining Overachieving Sales Performance & The Client Experience. Results are available at www.sandler.com/research.

The Client Experience Survey focused on 5 key areas:

The Client Journey

Identifying Critical Moments

Benchmarking for Client Satisfaction

Engaging the Team

Sustaining Symbiotic Value

Questions included:

Has your company identified its "critical moments"?

16% of respondents said they had identified their critical moments

Does your organization have a formal process for reviewing performance with your most important clients?

48% of respondents said they have a formal process in place

When asked what element of their typical client's journey could be improved, the top three responses were:

Communications, Qualification, and Discovery

The first survey for 2020, The Hunt for New Clients, is now open. Every organization should allocate an appropriate amount of time prospecting for, and securing, new clients. Too few have a clearly defined strategy that maximizes the selling time and minimizes the costs related to this exercise. To participate, please visit www.sandler.com/survey; the survey closes February 25, 2020. Only survey respondents will receive the complete report including not only the statistics but observations, thoughts, and recommendations.

Sandler (www.Sandler.com) dominates the global training market through an unparalleled network of more than 250 local offices worldwide and professionals in more than 30 countries, as well as a stellar Corporate Accounts division at the world headquarters. Serving global enterprise organizations as well as small to medium-sized businesses, Sandler's experts offer leading-edge expertise on a wide range of sales, sales management, leadership, and management topics.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandler-research-center-launches-first-survey-of-2020-301003128.html

SOURCE Sandler