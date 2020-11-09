SMI 10’418 0.9%  SPI 12’934 0.8%  Dow 29’679 4.8%  DAX 13’096 4.9%  Euro 1.0779 0.8%  EStoxx50 3’408 6.4%  Gold 1’857 -5.1%  Dollar 0.9127 1.5%  Öl 42.7 7.7% 
09.11.2020 19:25:00

Sandhills Global Market Data Reveals Equipment Categories Trending Up, Plus Big Changes to Average YOY Values in Day Cabs and Combines

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Sandhills Global market data report reveals substantial swings in year-over-year average values in major used equipment categories across the agriculture, construction, and heavy-duty truck markets. Sandhills high-level reports distill essential takeaways and underlying metrics for equipment buyers and sellers, information that is especially critical when preparing for year-end sales. 

Heavy Duty Trucks - Sleeper and Day cab

A new Sandhills Global market data report reveals swings in  average values in major used equipment categories.

Chart Takeaways
Sandhills market data reports are based on the massive pool of worldwide data from Sandhills marketplaces including TruckPaper.com, MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and AuctionTime.com. Buyers and sellers can use the information to track the pulse of the market and get the biggest return for specific assets with changing values. Trends to note include:

  • The commercial truck market is marginally up 0.07% YOY for October, but when broken down by category, Sandhills market data shows that heavy-duty day cabs are driving the increase with a 4.27% YOY average value jump.
  • Within the day cab market, trucks 10 years or older displayed the most strength, a remarkable 11% YOY average price increase.
  • In the construction market, which is up 1.9% YOY, loader backhoes led the way with a 2.9% YOY average price jump in October. Near historic lows in loader backhoe inventory were the most likely driver for the average value increase.
  • Average used equipment values in the agriculture market increased 3.56% YOY. The significant increase is highlighted by a 6.1% YOY average price variance for combines.
  • Combines in the 0- to 5-year age group contributed strongly to the positive YOY gains, with average values up 3% YOY in the 2WD and 7% YOY in the 4WD group.

Obtain The Full Report
For more information, or to receive detailed analysis from Sandhills Global, contact us at marketreports@sandhills.com.

About Sandhills Global 
Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the construction, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About Sandhills Used Price Index
Sandhills Used Price Index is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, and commercial trucking industries represented by Sandhillls' marketplaces. Powered by FleetEvaluator, Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool, the Used Price Index provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

Contact Sandhills
www.sandhills.com/contact-us
402-479-2181

 

Heavy Duty Construction Equipment, Excavators, Dozers, Wheel Loaders, Loader Backhoes

Farm Equipment, Tractors 100 HP and Greater, Combines, Planters

Sandhills Global - we are the cloud. www.sandhills.jobs (PRNewsfoto/Sandhills Publishing Company)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandhills-global-market-data-reveals-equipment-categories-trending-up-plus-big-changes-to-average-yoy-values-in-day-cabs-and-combines-301168906.html

SOURCE Sandhills Publishing Company

