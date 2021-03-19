SMI 10’939 -0.3%  SPI 13’835 -0.2%  Dow 32’567 -0.9%  DAX 14’610 -1.1%  Euro 1.1063 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’831 -0.9%  Gold 1’736 -0.1%  Bitcoin 54’310 1.5%  Dollar 0.9313 0.4%  Öl 62.2 -1.0% 

19.03.2021 14:52:00

Sanctuary Wealth Welcomes Cedar Gap Wealth Management to Its Roster of Independent Partners

INDIANAPOLIS, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, welcomes Cedar Gap Wealth Management as the 45th advisor team and 5thTexas team to choose Sanctuary's partnered independence model. Since 2008, Michael Hull and Ben McAnally, the firm's founders, have worked together as the Hull & McAnally Group at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in Abilene, Texas.

(PRNewsfoto/Sanctuary Wealth)

"This is shaping up to be another dynamic year for Sanctuary Wealth's growth trajectory and we couldn't be more pleased that Michael and Ben decided that our model of partnered independence is the right approach for their practice and their clients," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "In addition to a strong pipeline of new teams, we will be unveiling a number of additional platform enhancements throughout 2021."

"We agreed a long time ago that any move we made would have to benefit our clients first and us second," said Michael Hull, CPFA, CRPC®, Co-Founder of Cedar Gap Wealth Management. "With Sanctuary, we have much more control over how we run our business. There's a lot more we can do now to tailor our meeting approach, our fee structure and what investments we recommend to clients."

Cedar Gap works with high-net-worth individuals and families as well as advises businesses, trusts, and ERISA programs in the areas of asset management, succession planning and liability management. Both Hull and McAnally hold the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC®) designation in addition to the National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA) and Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor (CPFA) credential.

"The real purpose for starting Cedar Gap Wealth Management is to continue to further grow and deepen client relationships," explained Ben McAnally, CPFA, CRPC®, Co-Founder of Cedar Gap Wealth Management. "We believe the Sanctuary Wealth platform offers our clients the best products and services and we really felt at home with a company that speaks the same language as us. With this partnership, we have complete independence but with the knowledge that if we need it, advice, guidance or help is never far away."

"I've worked with Michael and Ben at their previous firm and have seen for myself how fiercely devoted they are to their clients, which is just one of the reasons I'm excited that they've chosen Sanctuary Wealth," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "As employees they built a successful practice from the ground up, but as with our other partners, they have the entrepreneurial spirit and want to build something that they will own and control. And Sanctuary will help them make that happen."

About Sanctuary Wealth
Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes 45 partner firms across 18 states with over $15.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Alterative Solutions, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global  Tax and Family Office.

CONTACT:

Michaela Morales


JConnelly


973 224 7152


mmorales@jconnelly.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanctuary-wealth-welcomes-cedar-gap-wealth-management-to-its-roster-of-independent-partners-301251058.html

SOURCE Sanctuary Wealth

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

11:14 Vontobel: Zahlungsdienstleister gefragter denn je?
09:20 Powell-Impulse bereits verpufft
08:08 In Blockchain investieren, aber wie? | BX Swiss TV
06:58 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Abprall an oberer Trendkanalbegrenzung / EUR/USD – Neue Aufwärtsbewegung?
18.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Procter & Gamble Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Kraft Heinz Co
15.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/jTMgZiH60KE

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, was genau hinter dem ersten Blockchain ETF am Markt steckt. In Zusammenarbeit mit Elwood, einem Crypto Assetmanager, nimmt Invesco die gesamte Blockchain-Infrastruktur unter die Lupe und gestaltet mit Indices und einem ersten ETF die Kryptowelt mit.

In Blockchain investieren, aber wie? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zur Rose-Aktie -15%: Zur Rose schreibt 2020 höheren Verlust als erwartet
GameStop-Drama: Bahnt sich ein Generationenkonflikt an?
Börsengang rückt näher: Coinbase könnte mit Milliarden-Bewertung Rekord-IPO landen
Wall Street im Minus -- SMI beendet Handel in Grün -- DAX schliesst nach 14'800-Punkte-Hoch stärker -- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich mit Gewinnen
Wall Street uneinheitlich -- SMI etwas leichter -- DAX im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit Verlusten
Swissquote-Aktie klettert kräftig: Swissquote erzielt 2020 ein Rekordergebnis
Implenia-Aktie gewinnt: Implenia baut am Zugangsstollen für die zweite Gotthardröhre mit
Credit Suisse-Aktien gewinnen: Credit Suisse stellt Asset Management als separate Division auf - warnt wegen Greensill vor Ergebnisbelastung
EZB-Chefin Lagarde: Höhere Anleihekäufe gegen Anstieg der Renditen möglich
Massiver Stromverbrauch: So viel Energie wird beim Bitcoin-Mining verbraucht

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit