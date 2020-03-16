Sancor Seguros do Brazil S.A. Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform to Increase Operational Efficiency

Sancor Seguros do Brazil S.A. (Sancor Seguros Brazil), the Brazilian branch of Argentina-based Sancor Seguros Group, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today announced that Sancor Seguros Brazil has successfully deployed Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to increase efficiency. The company implemented InsurancePlatform to its personal auto line of business.

Sancor Seguros Brazil deployed Guidewire InsuranceSuite™, Guidewire Client Data Management™, and Guidewire Rating Management™ as its new systems for underwriting, policy administration, claims, client data, rating, and billing management. The company also deployed Guidewire DataHub™ and Guidewire InfoCenter™ as its new enterprise-wide data management and business intelligence systems. In addition, Sancor Seguros Brazil implemented Guidewire ProducerEngage™ to offer a seamless, omnichannel digital experience to its brokers.

Leandro Poretti, chief executive officer, Sancor Seguros Do Brazil S.A., said, "InsuranceSuite is helping us modernize and transform the way we do business by providing us with the ability to standardize using best practices and manage our core operations on a single, natively-connected platform. With InsuranceSuite, we are able to simplify the underwriting process by automating manual processes, thereby increasing operational efficiency, employee productivity, and collaboration.”

"We congratulate Sancor Seguros on its successful InsurancePlatform deployment in Brazil,” said Mike Polelle, chief delivery officer, Guidewire Software. "We are pleased that the products are providing Sancor Seguros Brazil with the foundation to meet the needs of its policyholders and offer them peace of mind.”

About Sancor Seguros Brazil

Sancor Seguros Brazil is an insurance company of the Sancor Seguros Group, headquartered in Argentina and a leader in insurance in its country of origin. With a consolidated presence in Uruguay and Paraguay, Sancor Seguros has been operating in Brazil since 2013. The company arrived in the country with the objective of protecting the achievements of its customers, encouraging progress and well-being, and guided by a philosophy of cooperation which remains firm even after 70 years of existence.

Today, Sancor Seguros do Brazil has about 220 employees, 2,900 registered brokers, 40,000 insured cars and more than 1,500,000 insured persons.

Headquartered in Maringá, a strategic city in the interior of Paraná, it also operates in the South, Southeast and Midwest, with its own branches in the cities of Maringá, Curitiba, Londrina, Cascavel, Blumenau, Porto Alegre and Uberlandia. And commercial representatives in Ribeirão Preto, Bauru, Sao Jose do Rio Preto, Campinas, Uberaba, Vitória, Brasília, Ponta Grossa, Chapecó, Caxias do Sul and Passo Fundo.

For more information, please visit https://www.sancorseguros.com.br/.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. As of the end of our fiscal year 2019, we were privileged to serve more than 380 companies in 34 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For all information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005147/en/